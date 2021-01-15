The Neshannock High girls basketball team cruised to a win Thursday night.
Mairan Haggerty torched the nets for 26 points to lift the Lady Lancers to a 70-31 WPIAL Section 1-2A road verdict over Aliquippa.
Haggerty also contributed eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for Neshannock (1-1, 2-1). Neleh Nogay netted 18 points with 10 boards, nine assists and six steals. Addi Watts chipped in 10 tallies, 10 rebounds and four assists. Megan Pallerino posted eight points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists for the victors.
Angel Harris scored 13 points to lead the Lady Quips (1-1, 1-1).
Neshannock was 27 of 60 from the floor, compared to 14 of 53 for Aliquippa. The Lady Lancers outrebounded the Lady Quips, 45-22.
Union 48, Cornell 19
The Lady Scots took charge early and cruised to a Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Raiders.
Union (1-1, 1-1) led 19-8 after one quarter and 23-9 at the half.
Kayla Fruehstorfer paced the Lady Scots with 22 points. She added five rebounds as well. Kendall Preuhs pulled down a team-best eight rebounds to go with her four markers. Elise Booker handed out five assists for Union and Zoe Lepri made six steals and scored seven points.
Jaykira Robinson and Brooklynn Vandine netted six points each for Cornell (0-3, 0-3).
Laurel 39, Riverside 19
Defense dominated the action for the Lady Spartans in a Section 1-3A road win over the Lady Panthers.
Laurel (2-0, 3-0) raced to a 15-1 lead after the first quarter and 23-4 at the half. The Lady Spartans held a 36-6 margin going to the final frame.
Lucia Lombardo tossed in 12 markers to pace Laurel and Regan Atkins was next with nine.
Sam Finch scored five points to lead Riverside (0-2, 0-2).
Shenango 65, New Brighton 30
Three players scored in double figures to lead the Lady Wildcats to a Section 1-2A home victory over the Lady Lions.
Kylee Rubin recorded 14 points and eight rebounds to lead Shenango (1-1, 2-2) and Janie Natale netted 13 markers. Kelly Cleaver collected 10 points, five blocks and five rebounds.
Madison Iwanejko snared seven rebounds with five steals and four points for the winners. Emilee Fedrizzi contributed seven points and six assists.
Villa Maria 68, Mohawk 44
A rough third quarter sent the Lady Warriors to defeat in a nonsection home matchup with Villa Maria.
Mohawk (1-0, 5-0) held a 30-22 lead at the half. But Villa Maria outscored the hosts 29-3 in the pivotal third period to claim the win.
Hannah McDanel scored 20 points for the Lady Warriors and Paige Julian chipped in with nine.
Rachel Majewski netted a game-best 23 points for Villa Maria.
Montour 54, New Castle 31
The Lady ‘Canes couldn’t hold an early lead in dropping a Section 2-4A road decision to the Lady Spartans.
New Castle (0-2, 2-2) led 10-8 after one quarter. Montour regrouped to build a 24-16 halftime advantage. The Lady Spartans (1-1, 1-2) increased the advantage to 43-22 going to the fourth quarter.
Aayanni Hudson scored 15 points to lead the Lady ‘Canes. Neena Flora followed with seven tallies.
Freedom 40, Ellwood City 22
Claire Noble scored seven points to lead the Lady Wolverines in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Lady Bulldogs.
Ellwood City (0-2, 0-2) trailed 5-2 after one quarter and 19-4 at the break.
Karissa Mercier notched 14 points for Freedom (1-1, 1-1).
Boys
Franklin 73, Wilmington 27
The Greyhounds fell behind early and couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home matchup to the Knights.
Wilmington (0-2, 0-3) trailed 19-1 after the first quarter and 41-11 at the half.
Ethan Susen, Braxton Shimrack and Mason Reed netted seven points each for the Greyhounds.
Luke Guth and Hayden Adams tossed in 17 tallies apiece to pace Franklin.
