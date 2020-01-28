The WPIAL Section Section 1-3A girls basketball race got a little more interesting Monday night.
Section leader Mohawk High was upset at Freedom, 80-76 in overtime, to create a change in the standings and put defending WPIAL champion Neshannock in danger of missing the playoffs.
The Lady Warriors continue to lead the section at 10-1 (16-2 overall), followed by Beaver at 9-2, Avonworth at 8-3, Freedom at 7-4 and Neshannock at 6-5. The top four teams plus ties that can’t be broken by head-to-head competition, make the playoffs.
Mohawk held a 16-8 lead after one quarter and extended it to 36-27 at the half and 56-44 after three periods. The Lady Bulldogs came roaring back in the fourth quarter to tie the game at 70-70, sending it to overtime.
Nadia Lape led the Lady Warriors with 28 points, including six 3-pointers, while Karly McCutcheon added 16, Hannah McDanel 15 and Paige Julian 12.
Renae Mohrbacher poured in 37 points for Freedom (12-4 overall) and Jules Morhbacher added 19. Karissa Mercier chipped in with 13.
Central Valley 67, New Castle 55
The Lady ‘Canes are heading to the WPIAL Class 4A playoffs.
New Castle came up short on the scoreboard, but the team was able to nail down the fourth and final playoff spot out of Section 2-4A.
Aayanni Hudson recorded 25 points for New Castle in a 67-55 section loss to Central Valley. The Lady ‘Canes (5-5 section, 11-8 overall) locked up the playoff berth when Quaker Valley (6-3, 12-4) knocked off Hopewell (3-7, 7-11), 60-43.
New Castle swept the Lady Vikings and own a two-game lead with just two league games remaining.
The Lady ‘Canes’ last postseason appearance came in the 2011-2012 season.
“It’s exciting; it’s special,” New Castle coach Kara DiNardo-Joseph said. “It definitely means a lot to this program.
“The girls have been fighting for this. It just feels good.”
Hudson added 10 rebounds and three assists as well for the Lady ‘Canes.
“Aayanni Hudson played hard and a lot of the girls played with emotion,” DiNardo-Joseph said.
Alaya Respress and Kerri Lyles chipped in nine points each for New Castle. Lyles pulled down eight rebounds and Mia Graham recorded five assists to go with her four markers.
Central Valley is 8-1, 14-2.
Neshannock 52, Ellwood City 35
The Lady Lancers did their part in remaining in the playoff race, but were dealt a tough blow with Freedom’s win over Mohawk.
Kaylee George scored 16 points and Neleh Nogay added 11 for Neshannock (10-8 overall)
Kyla Servick led Ellwood City (0-11, 2-15) with 12 points.
Neshannock held a 42-28 edge on the boards behind Jesse Fehrs’ 15 and seven each from Nogay and Ellina DeLillo. DeLillo also had six assists and six steals and Nogay four assists and five steals.
Shenango 49, Northgate 31
The Lady Wildcats remained alone in fourth place in the Section 1-2A standings with the victory at home.
Shenango is now 5-6, 10-8. Northgate slipped to 0-11, 0-17.
Emilee Fedrizzi and Kassidy Peters scored 11 points each for the Lady Wildcats. Fedrizzi had a double-double with 10 rebounds, alone with four assists and four steals. Peters chipped in with eight rebounds and Jordan Smith had four steals.
Reynolds 39, Wilmington 33
A comeback bid fell short for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 4-2A home loss to the Lady Raiders.
Wilmington trailed 11-2 after the first quarter and 22-9 at the half. The Lady Greyhounds closed the gap in the third quarter to get within 32-26 going to the final frame.
“We played so hard,” Wilmington coach Jay Sabik said. “We really stepped up on defense.
“We just have to get more shots to fall; it’s going to happen. We’re playing a lot better and more like a team.
“Sydnee Ward scored 10 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds. Nadia Huebner was next for the hosts with eight markers and Meredith Glavach added seven.
Union 41, Quigley Catholic 26
The Lady Scots snapped their six-game losing streak with a Section 1-1A home win over Quigley Catholic.
The teams were tied 6-6 after one quarter. Union (2-8, 3-15) forged a 17-14 halftime lead and pushed it to 28-21 going to the fourth period.
Gianna Trott tallied 15 points to lead all scorers for the Lady Scots and Kayla Fruehstorfer chipped in with nine.
Hailey Drutarsky tossed in seven points to lead the Lady Spartans (3-6, 4-12).
NEW CASTLE (55)
Mia Graham 1 2-5 4, Alaya Respress 3 0-0 9, Raquel Rivera 2 2-2 6, Kerri Lyles 3 3-4 9, Aayanni Hudson 9 3-4 25, Neena Flora 1 0-0 2. Totals: 19 10-15 55.
CENTRAL VALLEY (67)
Elmer 0 0-0 0, DeAngelo 2 2-6 6, Gillen 5 1-2 12, Frye 8 0-0 17, Angelman 4 0-0 10, Crostosky 2 0-0 4, Kirby 5 5-6 16, Underwood 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 8-14 67.
NEW CASTLE 14 12 7 22 — 55
CENTRAL VALLEY 10 15 25 15 — 67
3-point goals — New Castle 7 (Respress 3, Hudson 4), Central Valley 5 (Gillen 1, Frye 1, Angelman 2, Kirby 1).
JV score: Central Valley 59, New Castle 12. NC — Neena Flora 7.
NORTHGATE (31)
Stiegler 1 2-9 5, Booth 3 1-2 7, Benny 2 0-1 5, Abramovicz 2 2-4 6, Battiste 4 0-1 8, Wynn 0 0-0 0, Dickerson 0 0-0 0, Weaver 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 5-17 31.
SHENANGO (49)
Brianna DeSalvo 3 0-0 8, Johanna Kraner 0 0-0 0, Emilee Fedrizzi 4 3-4 11, Kassidy Peters 4 0-0 11, Janie Natale 3 1-2 8, Jordan Smith 3 0-0 8, Ashley DeCarbo 0 0-0 0, Madison Iwanejko 1 1-2 3, Angelina DePaolo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 5-8 49.
NORTHGATE 10 4 10 7 — 31
SHENANGO 11 14 8 16 — 49
3-point goals — Northgate 2 (Stiegler 1, Benny 1), Shenango 8 (Smith 2, DeSalvo 2, Peters 3, Natale 1).
JV score: No game.
ELLWOOD CITY (35)
Emily Borroni 0 0-0 0, Kyla Servick 5 2-3 12, Grace Balin 2 0-0 5, Olivia Battaglia 0 0-0 0, Maria Ioanilli 4 0-1 9, Chloe Sturgeon 1 3-7 5, Saige Chambers 2 0-0 4. Totals: 14 5-11 35.
NESHANNOCK (52)
Neleh Nogay 5 1-2 11, Lacey Salomon 0 1-2 1, Addi Watts 2 0-2 6, Kaylee George 6 2-2 16, Ellina DeLillo 4 1-2 9, Meghan Pallerino 0 0-0 0, Jesse Fehrs 1 3-5 5, Mairan Haggerty 2 0-0 4, Avi DeLillo 0 0-0 0, Grace Beal 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-15 52.
ELLWOOD 7 9 5 14 — 35
NESHANNOCK 15 14 15 8 — 52
3-point goals — Ellwood City 2 (Balin 1, Ioanilli 1), Neshannock 4 (Watts 2, George 2).
JV score: Neshannock 66, Ellwood City 29. N — Avi DeLillo 21, Meghan Pallerino 12.
MOHAWK (76)
Karly McCutcheon 5 5-8 16, Nadia Lape 10 2-5 28, Paige Julian 4 4-7 12, Hannah McDanel 6 0-0 15, Jordan Radzmynski 2 1-2 5, Abby Shoaff 0 0-0 0, Alexis Shiderly 0 0-0 0, Isabella Schmidt 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 12-22 76.
FREEDOM (80)
Karissa Mercier 4 3-4 13, Jules Mohrbacher 6 5-15 19, Renae Mohrbacher 15 7-13 37, Morgan Swab 2 2-4 7, Oliva Evans 0 2-2 2, Isabella Klenk 1 0-0 2, Jessica Majors 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 19-38 80.
MOHAWK 16 20 20 14 6 — 76
FREEDOM 8 19 17 26 10 — 80
3-point goals — Mohawk 10 (McDanel 3, McCutcheon 1, Lape 6), Freedom 5 (Mercier 2, J. Mohrbacher 2, Swab 1).
JV score: Mohawk 54, Freedom 14. M — Abby Shoaff 14, Alexis Shiderly 13, Madisyn Cole 12.
REYNOLDS (39)
Muccko 7 5-9 19, Herman 2 1-3 5, McLaughlin 1 1-4 3, McCollum 3 1-4 7, Harold 1 0-0 3, Zachrich 1 0-2 2, Hillyer 0 0-0 0, Hillyer 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0, Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 8-22 39.
WILMINGTON (33)
Meredith Glavach 3 0-1 7, Nadia Huebner 3 0-1 8, Jadyn Flick 0 0-2 0, Annalee Gardner 2 2-2 6, Sydnee Ward 5 0-0 10, Emily Withers 1 0-2 2, Ellyce Black 0 0-0 0, Jazmine Boyle 0 0-0 0, Madison Graham 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 2-8 33.
REYNOLDS 11 11 10 7 — 39
WILMINGTON 2 7 17 7 — 33
3-point goals — Reynolds 1 (Harold 1), Wilmington 3 (Huebner 2, Glavach 1).
JV score: No game.
QUIGLEY CATHOLIC (26)
Hailey Drutarsky 1 4-6 7, Mia Grisafi 2 1-3 5, Gia Ierullo 0 0-0 0, Caitlyn Eller 0 4-9 4, Lil Brisco 2 0-0 4, Autumn Wheiler 1 0-0 2, Camille Cunningham 2 0-0 4, Grace Lucci 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 9-18 26.
UNION (41)
Raquel Zarlingo 1 0-0 2, Elise Booker 1 3-8 5, Kayla Fruehstorfer 3 3-4 9, Nina Casalandra 1 0-0 3, Zoe Lepri 1 0-0 2, Gianna Trott 4 3-5 15, Kendall Preuhs 0 0-0 0, Amorae Waters 0 0-0 0, Maddie Wynn 1 3-5 5, Tyanna Fitzpatrick 0 0-0 0, Emilie Homjak 0 0-0 0, Gabby Haught 0 0-0 0, Isabell King 0 0-0 0, Parker Jendrysik 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 12-22 41.
QUIGLEY 6 8 7 5 — 26
UNION 6 11 11 13 — 41
3-point goals — Quigley Catholic 1 (Drutarsky 1), Union 5 (Trott 4, Casalandra 1).
JV score: No game.
