The Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team picked up an upset victory Friday night.
Alexander Roth scored 22 points to lead the Wolverines to a 51-50 WPIAL Section 1-3A road win over Aliquippa.
Ellwood City (1-0 section, 4-1 overall) outscored the Quips (0-1, 1-1) 18-11 in the final frame to forge the victory.
Steve Antuono added 17 points for the winners.
Ty Crocker and Zuriah Fisher netted 13 points each to lead Aliquippa. The Quips were just 5 of 24 at the foul line.
Aliquippa, which advanced to the WPIAL semifinals last year, beat Ellwood City 72-43 and 90-29 last season.
Laurel 78, South Side Beaver 66
Luke Barker poured in a game- and career-high 30 points to lead the Spartans to a Section 3-2A road win over the Rams.
Barker was 10 of 19 from the floor.
Sam Haswell delivered 17 markers and a team-best 13 rebounds for Laurel (1-0, 4-0), while Marcus Haswell contributed 16 tallies.
Trent Seik netted 23 points to lead South Side Beaver (0-1, 1-3).
Eden Christian 49, Union 43
The Scotties struggled defensively in the third quarter in dropping a Section 1-1A road loss to the Warriors.
Union (0-1, 3-1) led 19-16 at the half. But Eden Christian Academy (1-0, 3-1) outscored the Scotties 23-14 in the third period to take the lead for good.
“We jumped on them in the third quarter, but then we started missing some shots,” Union coach Mark Stanley said. “They went up 10 points and we were able to cut it to three in the fourth, though.
“They got some finishes at the basket in the third quarter and we turned it over a little bit.”
Nick Pasquarello posted 13 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Scotties and Vince Fuleno followed with 12. Matthew Stanley, a son of Mark Stanley, added 11 markers.
Elijah Manges tossed in 22 points to lead the Warriors.
“It’s tough to do your stuff there on a condensed court like that. We didn’t adjust well enough. We were looking to steal one on the road to open section play.”
Sewickley Academy 58, Mohawk 46
The Warriors were outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter in dropping a Section 3-2A home contest with the Panthers.
Mohawk (0-1, 0-5) held a 33-31 lead after the third quarter.
Sewickley Academy is now 1-0, 2-1.
Will Bloom scored 12 points to lead the Warriors and Josh Kurtz contributed 10.
OLSH 89, Shenango 56
The Wildcats proved to be their own worst enemy in the Section 3-2A opening loss.
Shenango was 18 of 55 from the field and 17 of 31 from the free throw line.
In addition, the Wildcats gave up 34 and 33 points, respectively, to Sacred Heart stars Dante Spadafora and Jake Dimichele. Each had five 3-pointers.
Colin McQuiston paced Shenango with 22 points, Reis Watkins added 12 points and 15 rebounds and Jason Kraner 10 markers.
The teams were tied 15-15 after one quarter, but OLSH took a 39-28 lead at the half and never looked back.
Sacred Heart was 34 for 57 overall from the field and 12 for 24 from behind the arc.
“Our goal was to hold Spadafora and Dimichele to 30 or 40 points, but they just keep hitting them and some were deep shots,” Shenango coach Bob McQuiston said. “Our effort was good and we played hard, but we tried everything defensively and just couldn’t stop them. And Spadafora is so quick that if you come up on him on defense, he can go right around you.
“They’re definitely a good team.”
GIRLS
Portersville Christian 53, Wilmington 51
The Lady Greyhounds self-destructed in the nonregion home-court loss.
Wilmington was just 2 of 13 from the foul line and committed 22 turnovers.
In the past three games, the Lady Greyhounds have turned the ball over a total of 90 times.
Keegan McConahy led Wilmington in scoring with 21 points and Nadia Huebner added 16 markers, including four 3-point field goals.
Sydnee Ward had nine rebounds, McConahy eight rebounds, Huebner six steals and Glavach five steals.
UNION (43)
Matthew Stanley 4 0-0 11, Tyler Staub 0 0-0 0, Michael Flowers 2 0-0 5, Vince Fuleno 4 0-0 12, Nick Pasquarello 5 3-4 13, Tyler Benedict 0 0-0 0, Anthony Stanley 0 0-0 0, Mark Stanley 0 0-0 0, Sean Louis 1 0-1 2, Totals: 16 3-5 43.
EDEN CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (49)
Elijah Manges 8 6-11 22, Eric Granbeck 0 1-2 1, Thomas Medure 2 7-8 11, Markus Williams 4 0-1 9, Drew Lipinski 0 0-0 0, Kyle King 1 0-0 2, Shawn Aiken 1 2-2 4. Totals: 16 16-24 49.
UNION 5 14 14 10 — 43
EDEN 8 8 23 10 — 49
3-point goals — Union 8 (Mat. Stanley 3, Flowers 1, Fuleno 4), Eden Christian 1 (Williams 1).
JV score: Union 50, Eden Christian 24. U — Mark Stanley 17, Matthew Stanley 11.
OUR LADY
OF THE SACRED HEART (89)
Dante Spadafora 12 5-7 34, Jake Dimichele 12 4-6 33, Matt Rees 0 0-0 0, Eric Olexa 1 0-0 2, Jake Kocent 2 2-2 6, Peter Fabiano 3 0-0 6, Jake Gartley 0 0-0 0, Mark Polar 0 0-0 0, Kevin Wilson 2 0-0 5, Rocco Spadafora 1 0-0 3. Totals: 33 11-15 89.
SHENANGO (56)
Colin McQuiston 6 10-18 22, Reis Watkins 4 4-8 12, Jason Kraner 5 0-0 10, Case Butchelle 1 0-0 3, Ryan Lenhart 2 2-3 8, Vinny Sibeto 0 0-0 0, Zach Herb 0 0-0 0, Dalton Peters 0 1-2 1, Preston Schry 0 0-0 0, Tyler Morosky 0 0-0 0, Tommy Presnar 0 0-0 0, Connor Hilton 0 0-0 0. Totals: 18 17-31 56.
OLSH 15 24 28 22 — 89
SHENANGO 15 13 18 10 — 56
3-point goals — OLSH 12 (D. Spadafora 5, Dimichele 5, Wilson 1, R. Spadafora 1), Shenango 3 (Butchelle 1, Lenhart 2).
JV score: Shenango 52, OLSH 44. S — Dalton Peters 22, Zach Herb 18.
ELLWOOD CITY (51)
Steve Antuono 7 2-6 17, Milo Sesti 2 0-1 6, Alexander Roth 6 6-6 22, Ryan Gibbons 0 4-4 4, Nate Coonfare 1 0-0 2, Dan Ditri 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 12-17 51.
ALIQUIPPA (50)
Ty Crocker 4 2-2 13, Dewayne Revis 2 1-6 6, Vernon Redd 1 0-2 2, Karl McBride 1 0-0 2, Vaughn Morris 2 0-0 6, Diamay Walker 1 0-0 3, Deveran Smith 0 0-0 0, Anthony Jackson 0 0-2 0, Deandre Moye 0 0-0 0, Michael Dawkins 2 1-6 5, Zuriah Fisher 6 1-6 13. Totals: 19 5-24 50.
ELLWOOD 7 15 11 18 — 51
ALIQUIPPA 16 10 13 11 — 50
3-point goals — Ellwood City 7 (Roth 4, Sesti 2, Antuono 1), Aliquippa 7 (Crocker 3, Morris 2, Revis 1, Walker 1).
JV score: Not reported.
LAUREL (78)
Bobby Dicks 0 0-0 0, Sam Haswell 6 4-5 17, Luke Barker 10 5-7 30, Kobe DeRosa 0 0-0 0, Derreck Brest 4 0-1 8, Marcus Haswell 6 4-4 16, Dom Wade 0 0-0 0, Landin Esposito 3 0-0 7. Totals: 29 13-17 78.
SOUTH SIDE BEAVER (66)
Aiden English 1 0-0 3, Ricky Yacoviello 4 0-0 8, Seth Robertson 2 2-2 6, Adden Almashy 2 4-7 8, Brandon Barber 8 1-3 18, Trent Seik 10 2-3 23, Will Morrow 0 0-0 0, Zack Hankey 0 0-0 0. Totals: 27 9-15 66.
LAUREL 22 20 19 17 — 78
SS BEAVER 10 16 15 24 — 66
3-point goals — Laurel 7 (S. Haswell 1, Barker 5, Esposito 1), South Side Beaver 3 (Barber 1, English 1, Seik 1).
JV score: Laurel 44, South Side Beaver 25. L — Aidan Collins 11, Greg Preisser 10.
SEWICKLEY ACADEMY (58)
Zheng 0 3-4 3, Johnson 1 1-2 3, Mallah 0 0-0 0, DelVecchio 4 0-1 11, Belt 6 5-6 19, Thomas 0 0-0 0, Matlak 2 2-3 6, Gary 4 3-4 14, Wyche 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 14-20 58.
MOHAWK (46)
Josh Kurtz 5 0-1 10, Nick Beam 1 0-0 2, Brett Bobin 3 0-1 8, Jackson Miller 3 0-0 6, Will Bloom 6 0-0 12, Garrison Staph 2 0-0 5, J.T. Norge 0 3-4 3, Nick Farmer 0 0-0 0, Mark Rudesill 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 3-6 46.
SEWICKLEY 10 8 13 27 — 58
MOHAWK 8 15 10 13 — 46
3-point goals — Sewickley Academy 8 (DelVecchio 3, Gary 3, Belt 2), Mohawk 3 (Bobin 2, Staph 1).
JV score: Sewickley Academy 58, Mohawk 32. High scorers not reported.
GIRLS
PORTERSVILLE CHRISTIAN (53)
Julia Mangiapone 7 5-11 19, Faith Patterson 0 0-2 0, Emma VanGent 5 0-1 10, Noelle Ledford 1 0-1 2, Camdyn Cole 3 0-1 8, Tiffany Konar 1 2-4 4, Molly Mastina 5 0-0 10. Totals: 22 7-20 53.
WILMINGTON (51)
Meredith Glavach 3 1-2 8, Elyse Black 0 0-0 0, Keegan McConahy 10 1-9 21, Nadia Huebner 6 0-0 16, Madison Graham 0 0-0 0, Jadyn Flick 1 0-0 2, Annalee Gardner 0 0-0 0, Sydnee Ward 1 0-2 2, Emily Withers 1 0-0 2. Totals: 22 2-13 51.
PORTERSVILLE 9 14 19 11 — 53
WILMINGTON 13 12 9 17 — 51
3-point goals — Portersville 2 (Cole 2), Wilmington 5 (Huebner 4, Glavach 1).
JV score: No game played.
