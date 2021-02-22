Steve Antuono scored 11 of his game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter as Ellwood City capped off a 58-46 Section 1-3A road win over Beaver Falls on Saturday.
Alexander Roth was next with 19 markers for Ellwood City Lincoln (5-3, 7-4). Joseph Roth and Ryan Gibbons garnered seven markers apiece for the Wolverines.
The teams were tied at eight after one quarter. Ellwood City forged a 22-16 lead at the half. The visitors pushed the lead to 34-26 after three periods.
Isiah Sharp scored 14 markers in the third quarter for Beaver Falls (7-3, 9-4).
Riverside 66, Mohawk 61
The Warriors drained 14 3-pointers in a road loss to the Panthers in a Section 1-3A contest.
Jay Wrona netted a career-high 25 points for Mohawk (1-9, 3-15). Six of his eight field goals were 3-pointers. Jackson Miller was next with 24 markers for the Warriors and Keigan Hopper added seven
Sean Falk scored 19 points for Riverside.
The Panthers (1-8, 3-14) held an 18-13 advantage after one quarter and 35-29 at the half. Mohawk trimmed the deficit to 45-44 after three quarters.
Hickory 58, Wilmington 15
The Greyhounds trailed 21-1 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover in dropping a District 10, Region 4-3A/4A home decision to the Hornets.
Ethan Susen scored eight points for Wilmington (0-12, 1-16).
Girls
Shenango 65, Ambridge 41
The Lady Wildcats’ Kylee Rubin scored a game-high 26 points to lead her team to a nonsection home verdict over the Lady Bridgers.
Rubin scored 16 of her points in the second half as Shenango (14-6) pulled away for the win. She added a team-high 12 rebounds as well.
“I thought Rubin was phenomenal,” Lady Wildcats coach Kevin Zona said. “She was aggressive and in attack mode right from the start.
“She played an exceptional game. She got stronger as the game went on.”
Janie Natale was next with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and three steals for Shenango. Kelly Cleaver posted 10 markers, 10 boards and five blocks for the winners.
“We had a nice flow of rhythm on the offensive end,” Zona said. “We’re starting to gel at the right time. I’m really pleased with the passing.”
Ava Timmons tallied 14 points for Ambridge (1-13).
Beaver Falls 50, Ellwood City 27
The Lady Wolverines struggled in dropping a Section 1-3A road decision to the Lady Tigers.
Ellwood City (2-7, 3-7) trailed 17-6 after the first period and 29-13 at the half.
Kyla Servick scored 15 points for the Lady Wolverines.
Macyla Collins and K’La Kizart shared game-high scoring honors for Beaver Falls (2-8, 4-12) with 16 tallies apiece.
Union 58, Sharon 34
The Lady Scots put the game away in the second half in a nonsection home victory over the Lady Tigers.
Union (7-10) held a 15-8 margin after the first quarter and 25-22 at the break. The Lady Scots pushed the buffer to 43-30 going to the fourth quarter.
Zoe Lepri netted 16 points for Union. She added nine rebounds and five steals. Kayla Fruehstorfer followed with 14 markers, four boards and three assists.
Kendall Preuhs posted 11 tallies for the Lady Scots, while Elise Booker contributed 10 points, four assists and five steals.
Jaysina Sellers and Thoneice Ripley recorded 11 points each for Sharon.
