NEW CASTLE

BASKETBALL LEAGUE

Round-Robin 3-on-3 tournaments

FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Tylon Cousin, Ty Cousin Jr.

SECOND PLACE: Chris Blue, Royce Satchell, Marcus Williams

SECOND PLACE: Andrew Kladitis, Thomas Morell, Nik Kladitis, Dom Miller

FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Jordan Smith, Justin Pegnato

SECOND PLACE: Christian Kauffman, Deion Samuels, Tyler Hollerman

FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Cornell Charles, Matt Fields

SECOND PLACE: Christian Kauffman, Logan Steele, Tyler Hollerman, Matt Steele

FIRST PLACE: Kevin Zona, Jordan Smith, Matt Fields, Justin Smith

SECOND PLACE: Nick Wallace, Andrew Kladitis, Adam Sipe

FIRST PLACE: Nick Wallace, Andrew Kladitis, Adam Sipe

SECOND PLACE: Kevin Zona, Matt Fields, Cornell Charles

