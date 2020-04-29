Basketball players have one less avenue to hone skills without AAU

Earlier this month, the PIAA shut down the remainder of winter sports and all of spring sports because of the coronavirus pandemic.
AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) basketball tips off in May each year. But that, too, is on hold, at best, because of the virus. Athletes typically get back in the gym in May to begin workouts with their high school teams or to join an AAU team. The program usually runs through July.
“We don’t rely on AAU for things like player development. We basically have a six-week window from the last game we play until we get back in the gym,” New Castle boys basketball coach Ralph Blundo said. “In that time, the guys are playing AAU. We rely on it for exposure.
“This is our natural time off, right now. The last week of April we get back into the gym as a group. Only recently has it become more concerning.”
Blundo just finished his 10th season as Red Hurricane coach. He owns six WPIAL championships and a PIAA crown.
Neshannock girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski is familiar with AAU basketball and what it brings to a player or program.
“I have left that up to the players and parents the past five or six years,” Grybowski said of athletes competing in AAU. “Some kids choose to do it and some don’t.
“A lot of the kids play softball in the summer. That makes it tough to do both. I’ve had some kids do it. Some of the kids have played it; they get extra work in.”
Grybowski won three WPIAL titles at New Castle, one at Neshannock and finished runner-up once with the Lady Lancers as well.
Mohawk’s Mike O’Lare led his team to the program’s first WPIAL crown this year. It also was O’Lare’s first title. He completed his 14th season at the helm.
“It’s all about finding the right fit for the kid,” O’Lare said of AAU basketball. “You are trying to find an AAU program that is a little bit closer to home.
“To me, there are two levels to AAU. Do you really want to do this and do you want to be good at it? What level are you? What’s your fit? Some kids just need to play more.”
Union coach Mark Stanley coached his team to a WPIAL crown in 2003.
“I don’t think it’s skill development or any of that,” Stanley said. “They play a bunch of games. It’s much more important for players to get in the gym and do drills.”
Mohawk’s Karly McCutcheon established a potential blueprint for players with a decision on playing AAU or not. McCutcheon, who is graduating this year and is a West Liberty recruit, missed all but one game in the 2018-2019 season, her junior campaign, because of a knee injury.
According to O’Lare, the AAU season that takes place right after the completion of the junior year is the biggest for an athlete.
“Karly played AAU at least since sixth grade on up,” O’Lare said. “After her junior season when she did get hurt, she came back for that last game. She made a difficult decision to not play AAU.
“She had a very good feeling of where she was going to go. She chose an unconventional route. She decided to work on her game, work on her body and not go through that grind. Most kids are looking to play AAU basketball at the end of their junior year. She made a very adult decision as a young kid.”
McCutcheon fared just fine from the decision she made. She ranked second on Mohawk in scoring at 17.2 points per game with six rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. She added a school-record 91 3-pointers as well. Her efforts earned her a spot on the third-team all-state squad.
“She got everything she wanted out of it,” O’Lare said of her decision. “She got her scholarship and she’s going where she wanted to go.”
But there are athletes that would embrace the opportunity of another year of AAU ball.
“From my perspective it’s concerning,” Blundo said of AAU being off. “You worry about complacency. Sure, there are virtual workouts and things like that. But it’s different than being in the gym.
“You worry how authentic is the work that they will be putting in. There’s a lack of true competition and competing that will be missed. It’s definitely concerning because it’s different. It’s out of our normal routine. Most coaches are creatures of habit and it hasn’t been easy to swallow.”
Grybowski also has concerns.
“It’s going to hurt the kids that were borderline scholarship athletes, especially,” she said. “It’s going to hurt everybody.
“It will hurt the college coaches and it will hurt the kids playing college basketball.”
Stanley pointed out it will be key for athletes to put in the work during the quarantine period.
“You have to get outside and you have to do your work,” Stanley said. “Sometimes that may be a little hard. A lot of times you do it with friends. I know kids that are working on their own; lifting Monday through Thursday.
“I know collegiate coaches are sending work out. It’s a tougher time. You can’t even go to parks right now. It’s probably more like in the old days, right now. You’re going outside, you can go for a run and things like that. But things like that are on your own. There are people posting workouts online. You can still get real work in.”
At the moment, that’s what basketball players will have to do, is get out and put in their work the best to their ability to be ready for a potential 2020-2021 season.
