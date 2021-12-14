A strong high school basketball card is coming to the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House this weekend.
Five games are slated for Saturday and five more on Sunday in what is billed as “Clash at New Castle”. Seven Lawrence County teams will be in action, four of which are girls.
The New Castle High girls open up the action at 1 p.m. Saturday in a matchup against West Mifflin. Neshannock’s girls will take on Rochester at 2:30 p.m., followed by the Lancers’ boys against Youngstown East at 4 p.m.
Sharpsville will meet Quaker Valley at 5:30 p.m. and Franklin will oppose Aliquippa at 7:30 p.m. to conclude Saturday’s contests.
The Kennedy Catholic girls will battle Winchester Thurston at 2 p.m. Sunday in the opening tilt of the day. The Laurel boys take the court next when it tangles with Sharon at 3:30 p.m.
The Laurel girls will take on West Middlesex at 5 p.m.
New Castle’s boys team will square off against Central Catholic at 6:30 p.m., followed by Shenango’s boys at 8 p.m. against Beaver Falls in the final fray of the evening.
“All-day” tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults.
