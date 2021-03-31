The Neshannock High baseball team bounced back Tuesday.
The Lancers rolled amassed 13 hits en route to a 9-2 WPIAL Section 2-2A road win over Shenango.
Neshannock (1-1 section, 2-1 overall) dropped a 16-1 setback to Shenango (1-1, 2-1) the day before.
Matthew Nativio paced the Lancers with three hits and three RBIs. Nate Rynd, Grant Melder and Michael Altmyer chipped in with two hits each for the winners.
JA Quahliero drove in two runs for the Lancers.
Shenango recorded three total hits.
Gabe Yanssens knocked in both of the runs for the Wildcats.
Josh Pallerino (1-0) started and earned the win. Pallerino worked 3 1/3 innings, giving up no hits and two earned runs with four walks and two strikeouts.
Ethan Bintrim started and suffered the loss. Bintrim tossed four innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs — all earned — with three walks and six strikeouts.
Neshannock scored four runs in the second, three in the third and two in the fifth.
Shenango scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.
New Castle 3, Academy at the Lakes 2, 8 INN.
Jeremy Hunt came through in the clutch for the Red Hurricane.
Hunt delivered a sacrifice fly in the top of the eighth inning to score Dom Fornataro with the game-winning run in a win over Academy at the Lakes in eight innings. There were no outs when Hunt connected for the sacrifice fly.
The game was part of the IMG Academy National Classic and played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Dante Micaletti (1-0) got the win in relief. Micaletti tossed two innings, allowing a hit and a run — earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
New Castle (2-1) notched seven total hits.
Logan Gibson was 3 for 4 for the ‘Canes. Anthony Miller, who started on the hill for New Castle, tallied two hits.
New Castle plated two runs in the fifth and the winning marker in the eighth.
Academy at the Lakes scored a run in the second and another in the seventh.
Union 16, Avella 10
Mike Gunn was unstoppable for the Scotties in a Section 1-1A road win over the Eagles.
Gunn was 5 for 5 at the plate with three runs scored, four RBIs and five steals. He also had a triple.
Union pounded out 18 hits.
Jackson Clark collected three hits, four runs scored, including a triple and three steals for the Scotties.
Shane Roper recorded three hits and five RBIs for the winners. Cam Taylor tallied two hits.
Nick Vitale and Brennen Porter posted two RBIs each for Union.
Joe Annarelli (2-0) started and picked up the win. Annarelli worked 4 1/3 innings, giving up 11 hits and 10 runs — eight earned — with four walks and four strikeouts.
Union scored a run in the first, one in the second, three in the third, seven in the fourth, three in the fifth and one more in the sixth.
Avella tallied two runs in the first, four in the second, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Ellwood City 19, Laurel 8
The Spartans scored early and often in knocking off the Wolverines in a nonsection home matchup.
Laurel (2-0) held an 11-1 lead after two innings.
The Spartans recorded 15 total hits, to nine for Ellwood City Lincoln.
Logan Ayres and Michael Pasquarello posted three hits each for Laurel. Kobe DeRosa, Robert Herr and Cameron Caldararo collected two hits apiece for the winners.
Pasquarello plated four runs for the Spartans, while Caldararo and Justin Fell drove in three each. Herr and Luke McCoy knocked in two runs each for Laurel.
Ashton Wilson, Russell Murray and James Meehan posted two hits each for the Wolverines. Ryan Gibbons knocked in a pair of runs for Ellwood City.
Ryan Hampton started and took the loss. He tossed one inning, giving up eight hits and nine runs — all earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
The Spartans scored five runs in the first, six in the second, two in the fourth and six more in the fifth.
The Wolverines plated a marker in the second, five in the second and two in the fifth.
Mohawk 11, Freeport 6
The Warriors scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away and claim a nonsection home win over the Yellow Jackets.
Mohawk led 6-4 prior to pulling away with the six-run fifth.
The Warriors posted 11 hits.
Jay Wrona, Jordan Mollenkopf and A.J. Verdi notched two hits apiece for the winners.
Cooper Vance, J.C. Voss and Marc Conti collected a pair of RBIs each for Mohawk.
Vance started and picked up the win. He tossed three innings, giving up a hit and four runs — all unearned — with a walk and six strikeouts.
Freeport only had one hit in the game. The Warriors made eight errors, walked three and hit one.
Boys tennis
Lancers roll
Neshannock breezed to a 5-0 Section 2-2A win over host Riverside.
Wolverines edge Ambridge
Ellwood City picked up a 3-2 Section 2-2A road win over the Bridgers.
