Union High’s Jake Vitale was in control on the mound Tuesday.
Vitale struck out 16 batters in pitching the Scotties to a 5-2 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Rochester.
“Jake, from the start, we talked to him about reducing pitch counts to get longer outings,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “He really prepared to do that. Today, he was dominant; they didn’t have a clue what was coming at them.”
Vitale (2-2) tossed a complete game, giving up four hits and two runs — one earned — with a walk.
“He’s that guy you want on the mound,” Sanders said. “His fastball and curveball were both on, and he was spotting both of them for strikes.”
Union (3-0 section, 4-3 overall) posted nine hits, led by Mike Gunn with three.
Brennen Porter provided two hits for the Scotties, including scoring a pair of runs. Cam Taylor also had two hits for the victors.
Union scored four runs in the third and one in the fourth.
Rochester (2-1, 3-1) tallied a run in the fourth and one more in the seventh.
Montour 3, New Castle 0
The Red Hurricane was held without a hit in dropping a Section 2-4A road contest to the Spartans.
New Castle (2-1, 4-4) had three baserunners — Donny Cade twice, via a hit-batsmen and an error, and Rocco Bernadina, who walked.
Bernadina (1-3) started and took the loss. He went the distance, giving up three hits and two earned runs with a walk and 14 strikeouts.
Montour (4-1, 6-2) plated two runs in the first and one more in the sixth.
New Brighton 3, Mohawk 2
The Lions scored a run in the seventh to knock off the host Warriors in a Section 1-3A matchup.
Mohawk (1-2, 3-4) managed six hits overall, including two by J.C. Voss.
Marc Conti suffered the loss in relief. He pitched two-thirds of an inning, giving up two hits and a run — earned — with no walks and a strikeout.
Mohawk plated a run in the first and a marker in the sixth.
New Brighton (1-2, 2-5) scored two runs in the third and a run in the seventh.
Ellwood City 8, Freedom 4
The Wolverines used a five-run fifth inning to rally for a Section 1-3A win over the Bulldogs.
Ellwood City Lincoln (3-0, 3-5) trailed 4-3 prior to the big inning.
The Wolverines collected 10 hits.
Ashton Wilson, John Biskup and Ryan Gibbons registered two hits each for Ellwood City.
Sammy DiCaprio drove in two runs for the Wolverines.
Ryan Hampton started and picked up the win. Hampton tossed six innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs with no walks and six strikeouts.
Ellwood City recorded a run in the third, two in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
Freedom (1-2, 1-6) scored all four of its runs in the second. The Bulldogs committed five errors.
Neshannock 5, Beaver 4
The Lancers scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for a nonsection home victory over the Bobcats.
Neshannock (6-2) notched seven total hits.
Colton Shaffer and Josh Pallerino posted two hits each for the Lancers, while JA Quahliero drove in three runs.
Shaffer (1-0) picked up the victory in relief. He tossed 2 1/3 innings, giving up two hits and no runs with a pair of walks and four strikeouts.
Neshannock scored a run in the second, a run in the third and three more in the sixth.
Beaver posted a run in the third, two in the fourth and one in the fifth.
Wilmington 3, Lakeview 2
Jaret Boyer went 6 1/3 innings, striking out 10 while giving up no earned runs and walking one in the home field victory.
Isaac Schleith struck out one in his 2/3-inning relief appearance.
Schleich was 2 for 3 with a double and RBI for the Greyhounds.
Rocky Serafino doubled and drove in a run and Garrett Heller had a double and two runs scored.
Wilmington scored one run in the fourth and two in the sixth. Lakeview scored two in the fifth.
Rocky Serafino doubled off the wall to tie the game at 2-2 and Dom Serafino hit a sacrifice fly for the eventual winning run.
The Greyhounds are 4-0 in the region, 5-0 overall.
Laurel 6, South Side Beaver 1
Robert Herr tossed a complete-game gem for the Spartans in a Section 2-2A home win over the Rams.
Herr allowed just one hit with seven strikeouts and no walks.
Softball
New Castle 11, Hopewell 1
Rachel Zona spun a complete-game gem for the Lady ‘Canes in a Section 3-4A home win over the Lady Vikings.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Zona surrendered four hits and an unearned run with 10 strikeouts and four walks.
New Castle (1-3, 1-5) notched eight hits.
Raequelle Young, McKenzie Powers and Gabe Perrotta posted two hits and two RBIs each for the Lady ‘Canes. Juliana Evans also had two hits for the winners.
New Castle collected two runs in the first, three in the third, three in the fourth and three more in the fifth.
Hopewell (0-3, 2-4) scored its run in the fourth inning.
Wilmington 8, West Middlesex 2
The Lady Greyhounds banged out 12 hits in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win over the Ms. Reds.
Taylor Dlugozima delivered two hits and three RBIs for Wilmington (4-0, 4-0), while Faith Jones and Jaydyn Flick contributed two hits each.
Remi Koi (4-0) picked up the win in relief. Koi pitched the final four innings, allowing one hit and no runs, with four strikeouts and a walk.
Wilmington plated a run in the first, one in the third, four in the fifth, one in the sixth and one in the seventh.
West Middlesex scored two runs in the first inning.
Union 15, Rochester 0
The Lady Scots improved their record to 3-1 in Section 1-1A, 4-3 overall, with the three-inning win.
Rochester is 0-2, 0-2.
Halaena Blakley pitched all three innings to pick up the win in the circle. She gave up one hit and no walks while striking out four.
Union scored eight in the first, five in the second and two in the third
Skylar Fisher had a triple and a single and Allie Ross added two singles.
