Halaena Blakley did it again for the Union High softball team.
Blakley tossed her second perfect game in a row in the Lady Scots’ 18-0 WPIAL Section 1-1A win over visiting Sewickley Academy on Thursday.
Blakley had eight strikeouts in the three-inning mercy-rule victory.
She also threw a perfect game in a 29-0 rout at Cornell on Wednesday.
The Lady Scots (2-0 section, 3-1 overall) scored 15 runs in the first inning and three in the second.
Blakley also led the way at the plate with two hits and four RBIs.
Skylar Fisher contributed two hits, including an inside-the-park home run, and four RBIs.
Sewickley Academy is 0-1, 0-1.
Wilmington 15, Commodore Perry 0
Remi Koi was nearly perfect for the Lady Greyhounds in a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A home win over the Lady Panthers.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Koi (3-0) started and went the distance to earn the win. She walked the first batter of the game before retiring every Commodore Perry batter she faced the rest of the way to settle for a no-hitter. Koi struck out six.
Koi also had three hits as well.
Wilmington (3-0, 3-0) posted 15 hits.
Paije Peterson provided three hits and three RBIs for the Lady Greyhounds. Faith Jones had two hits, including a two-run home run in the second inning, her first of the season. She finished with two RBIs.
McKenna Bucker notched two hits for Wilmington and Jadyn Flick drove in a pair.
The Lady Greyhounds scored five runs in the first and 10 more in the second.
Laurel 14, Mohawk 2
Autumn Boyd went five innings for the win in the circle, giving up one earned run with 10 strikeouts and one walk in the Section 4-2A game at the Lady Warriors’ field.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Kaylee Withrow was 2 for 4, Addie Deal 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Grace Kissick 3 for 3, Frankie Duddy 2 for 4 with three RBIs and Eva Kuth 2 for 3.
Aricka Young went five innings for the pitching loss. She gave up 11 earned runs, with five strikeouts and six walks.
Mohawk is now 0-1, 0-3.
Central Valley 10, New Castle 5
Rachel Zona went all seven innings with 10 strikeouts and six walks in the completion of the suspended game from Wednesday for the Lady ‘Canes.
New Castle scored one run in the second and four in the seventh in the Section 3-4A tilt. The Lady ‘Canes are 0-2, 0-4. Central Valley (2-0, 2-2) scored one run in the first, two in the second, two in the third, one in the fifth, two in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Zona and Jonalyn Wharry were both 2 for 4 for New Castle.
Baseball
Shenango 14, Union 4
Two big innings broke the game open for the Wildcats in a nonsection home victory over the Scotties.
Shenango (5-2) scored five runs in the second and seven more in the fourth to take control.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
The Wildcats banged out 12 hits.
Gabe Yanssens delivered two hits and three RBIs for Shenango, while Ethan Bintrim and Shane Cato added two hits and a pair of RBIs apiece. Tyler Kamerer also notched two hits.
Cre Calabria drove in two runs for the Wildcats.
Cato (2-1) started and went the distance to earn the win. He allowed seven hits, four runs — two earned — with three walks and 11 strikeouts.
Union registered seven total hits.
Brennen Porter had two hits for the Scotties and Nick Vitale added two RBIs.
Shane Roper (0-1) got the start and he took the loss. Roper tossed two innings, giving up seven hits and six runs — all earned — with a walk and a strikeout.
Shenango scored one run in the first, five in the second, seven in the fourth and one more in the fifth.
Union plated three runs in the third and one in the fourth.
