Landin Esposito and Robert Herr helped propel the Laurel High baseball team to a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Esposito tossed a perfect game for the Spartans in the opening game, finishing with three hits total for the day. Robert Herr hit a pair of first-inning homers in the nightcap and finished with three total hits in the doubleheader.
It added up to a 15-0 win for Laurel over visiting Aliquippa in the opener and a 19-2 verdict over the Quips in the nightcap in WPIAL Section 2-2A action.
Both games were stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
In the opener, Esposito struck out seven batters to earn the win on the hill. He contributed two hits and an RBI as well.
The Spartans finished with 10 hits. Luke McCoy also added two hits, while knocking in a pair of runs. Kobe DeRosa plated a pair of markers for the winners.
Aliquippa committed nine errors.
Laurel (2-0 section, 5-1 overall) erupted for 17 first-inning runs in the second game to rout the Quips. Herr belted two home runs in the first inning.
The Spartans tallied 15 hits.
Logan Ayres, Herr, McCoy, Michael Pasquarello and Justin Fell had two hits each for the winners. Herr and Cameron Caldararo collected three RBIs apiece for the Spartans.
Esposito, DeRosa and Fell drove in two runs each for Laurel in the second game.
Aliquippa (0-3, 0-5) made seven errors in the second game. The Quips have lost 40 consecutive games, dating back to 2017.
Hunter Kobialka earned the win on the hill in the second matchup. Kobialka pitched all three innings, giving up a hit and two runs — one earned — with three walks and seven strikeouts.
Blackhawk 5, Ellwood City 4
The Wolverines came up short in a nonsection road setback to the Cougars.
Ellwood City Lincoln (2-5) tied the game at 4 with a three-run fifth inning. Blackhawk (6-0), though, scored the winning tally in the bottom half of that frame.
Ashton Wilson posted three of the Wolverines’ six hits.
Nick Magnifico took the loss in relief. Magnifico worked three innings, giving up a hit and a run — earned — with two walks and a pair of strikeouts.
Ellwood City collected a run in the fourth and three in the fifth.
Blackhawk scored two runs in the first, two in the second and one more in the fifth.
Softball
Ellwood City 4, Union 1
Angie Nardone notched three hits for the Lady Wolverines in a nonsection home victory over the Lady Scots.
Kyla Servick added two hits and a pair of RBIs for Ellwood City (4-1).
Julia Nardone earned the win, limiting Union (3-3) to three hits.
Halaena Blakley (3-3) started and took the loss. Blakley went the distance, allowing eight hits and four earned runs with a walk and a strikeout.
Union scored its run in the fifth inning.
Ellwood City scored a run in the first and three in the third.
The Lady Scots lost to South Side Beaver on Friday, 9-2.
