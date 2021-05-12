The New Castle High School baseball team bounced back from a tough 1-0 loss the day before by knocking off visiting Blackhawk, 6-2, in a Section 2-4A contest. The game was played on Neshannock’s home field.
“It was great to see us bounce back like that,” New Castle coach Bill Cook said. “The intensity they showed is what I want to see all the time; it was a playoff atmosphere.
“Overall, we played like the team that we believe we are. I’m so proud of my guys. The pitching was there, the hitting was there. Everything went right tonight.”
New Castle recorded eight hits, including three by George Joseph.
Dom Fornataro tripled for the ‘Canes (7-5, 10-9).
Anthony Miller (6-1) started and picked up the win. Miller worked 6 1/3 innings, allowing 10 hits and two earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts.
Dante Micaletti got the final two outs for New Castle to finish off the win.
New Castle scored a run in the first, one in the third and four in the sixth.
Blackhawk (8-4, 14-3) posted a marker in the fifth and one in the sixth.
Ellwood City 6, Mohawk 1
Ryan Gibbons tossed a gem for the Wolverines in a Section 1-3A road victory over the Warriors.
Gibbons (4-2) started and worked six innings in capturing the win. He allowed two hits and an earned run with four walks and six strikeouts.
Joseph Roth relieved Gibbons to cap the triumph.
Ellwood City Lincoln (7-3, 9-11) posted eight hits, including three by Nick Magnifico. James Meehan and Sammy DiCaprio delivered two hits each for the winners.
Cooper Vance had both hits for Mohawk (6-4, 10-7) and scored the team’s only run.
Marc Conti started and took the loss. Conti pitched three innings, giving up five hits and three runs — two earned — with two walks and a strikeout.
The Wolverines scored a run in the third, followed by two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings.
The Warriors plated their marker in the first frame.
Laurel 7, Neshannock 3
Landin Esposito helped keep the Lancers’ batters in check in a Section 2-4A home victory.
Esposito worked five innings to claim the win. He allowed one hit and two runs with seven strikeouts.
Connor Pontzloff posted two of Laurel’s six hits.
Grant Melder had the lone hit for the Lancers. He also suffered the loss. Melder pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and five runs, while striking out five.
The Spartans (6-3, 10-6) scored two runs in the second and five more in the fourth.
Neshannock (5-4, 11-7) notched solo markers in the second, sixth and seventh innings. The Lancers made five errors.
Wilmington 11, Lakeview 0
Jaret Boyer shut down the Sailors’ bats to lift the Greyhounds to a District 10, Region 1-1A/2A road win.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Boyer (4-1) went the distance to earn the win. He allowed three hits, with three walks and seven strikeouts.
The Greyhounds (11-1, 12-2) pounded out 11 hits.
Ben Miller, Garrett Heller and Dylan Batley posted two hits each for Wilmington. Batley added a two-run home run in the third inning, while finishing with three RBIs. Heller knocked in a pair of markers.
Dom Serafino drove in two runs for the Greyhounds. Cole McCalister belted a two-run homer in the third.
Wilmington scored four runs in the first, two in the second, four in the third and one in the fifth.
Shenango 8, Riverside 7
A three-run walk-off homer by Hunter Lively lifted the Section 2-2A champion Wildcats to the win in the regular-season finale.
It was the first homer of Lively’s career.
Shenango (9-1, 16-2) scored single runs in the first and third, three in the fourth and three in the seventh. Riverside is 5-4, 9-7.
The Panthers scored four in the first, one in the second, one in the fourth and one in the sixth.
Relief pitcher Zach Herb went 3 1/3 innings and picked up the mound win. He gave up five runs, two hits, walked three and struck out six. Starter Braeden D’Angelo went 3 2/3 innings.
The Wildcats pounded out nine hits. Cre Calabria had three hits, Herb added two, and Lively a homer and four RBIs.
“You don’t see many walk-offs in your career,” first-year coach Larry Kelly said. “It was a test of our team’s character, especially since we haven’t had to come from behind in too many games.”
