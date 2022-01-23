Colin Bartley and Grant MacKay captured individual championships in the Mercer VFW Tournament. The event was hosted by Mercer High School.
The placed fifth out of 15 teams.
Bartley competed at 113 and MacKay competed at 160.
Coltin Hill (285) placed third for the Spartans, while Chase Tinstman (189) and Charles Krepp (145) both took fifth.
Tommy Hetzer (126) was sixth for Laurel, Ryan DiMuccio (215) finished seventh and William Moore (152) claimed eighth.
"I thought the team did well," Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. "We started off hot. We hit a slow point in the middle of the tournament. The teams that are there are talented.
"Grant and Colin both brought it this weekend. This gives Colin a good ride of confidence going into the rest of the season. Grant does what Grant does. He imposes himself on his opponents. We expect him to go out there and do what he does and that's dominate from beginning to end."
