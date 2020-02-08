A buzzer-beater and a big win over rival Shenango was a good way for the Laurel High boys basketball team to close out the WPIAL Section 3-2A season Friday night.
Luke Barker’s 3-pointer as time expired off an assist from Sam Haswell lifted the Spartans to a crucial 72-70 section victory over the visiting Wildcats.
The win leaves Laurel and Shenango tied at 8-4 in the section standings behind OLSH (11-0). The Spartans beat the Wildcats twice during the regular season.
“We’re hoping that when the WPIAL seeds teams for the playoffs, we will get a higher seed because we beat Shenango twice and we also played OLSH close twice,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “This was really a big win for us tonight.”
The Wildcats are 16-5 overall and the Spartans are 14-7.
Marcus Haswell led Laurel’s balanced scoring attack with 20 points, Barker added 19 tallies, Sam Haswell 16 points and 10 rebounds and Landin Esposito 10 markers.
Colin McQuiston paced Shenango with 35 points, including six 3-point field goals, Jason Kraner added 14 and Ryan Lenhart chipped in with 12.
The Wildcats led by as many as 20 points in the second half before the Spartans mounted a comeback.
With Shenango leading 70-67, Marcus Haswell was fouled with 7 seconds left. He made both ends to pull Laurel to within 70-69.
Marcus Haswell fouled Lenhart with 6 seconds left and Lenhart missed the front end of the one-and-one. Sam Haswell got the rebound, dribbled beyond midcourt, spotted Barker in the corner and hit him with a perfect pass.
“When we had our last timeout, we told them to get the rebound if a free throw was missed, take four or five dribbles and get it to an open man,” Locke said. “We have shooters, we knew we could hit one. It could not have worked out more perfectly.
“The place was packed,” he added. “People were running onto the floor, going crazy. It was just a great win for us.”
Union 87, Western Beaver 54
The Scotties snuck into the WPIAL playoffs with a Class 1-1A rout, combined with Eden Christian’s 81-70 loss to Nazareth Prep.
Vincentian won the section title at 13-1, followed by Cornell at 12-2, Nazareth Prep at 11-3. Union and Eden Christian tied for fourth at 7-7 and since the teams split during the regular season, both advance.
“It played out pretty much the way I thought it would, although we had to be sure to take care of business first,” Scotties’ coach Mark Stanley said. “We were getting updated scores on Eden Christian and so we knew by the end of the game we were in.”
Vince Fuleno led the Scotties with 23 points, including six 3-pointers, with Matthew Stanley adding 18 and Nick Pasquarello 14. Injured senior Nate Meeks, who tore his ACL before the season began, got in and scored a bucket on Senior Night.
“I talked to the opposing coach and he agreed to let him score a bucket at the end,” Stanley said. “That was really a classy move on his part. I wanted to get him in the books one time his senior year.”
Sean Louis had seven rebounds and Stanley six assists for the victors.
“I’m proud of these kids,” Mark Stanley said. “To lose a player of Nate Meeks’ caliber just before the season started made things tough, but the kids hung in there and got themselves into the playoffs.”
Lincoln Park 61, Neshannock 43
The Lancers finished in fourth place in Section 1-3A with the loss at home.
Lincoln Park won the section crown at 12-0 (18-3 overall), followed by Beaver Falls and Aliquippa at 8-4 and the Lancers at 7-5 (14-7 overall)
Spencer Perry took scoring honors for Neshannock with 16 points and Preston Turk chipped in with 13.
Ellwood City 62, Riverside 55
The Wolverines closed out their Section 1-3A season with the victory on the road.
Steve Antuono keyed Ellwood City with 15 points, while Dan Coonfare added 14, Alexander Roth 13 and Ryan Gibbons 12.
Ben Hughes dropped in 19 points for Riverside.
The Wolverines are 5-7, 10-12. The Panthers are 2-10, 8-13.
Girls
Mercer 64, Wilmington 35
The Lady Greyhounds dropped the non-region game at home.
Wilmington is now 4-16 overall.
Nadia Huebner led the Lady Greyhounds with 15 points and Meredith Glavach added 9.
