Laban Barker came through just in time for the Laurel High boys basketball team Tuesday night.
Barker hit a putback with about eight-tenths of a second left to lift the Spartans to a 42-40 WPIAL Section 1-3A home win over Mohawk.
Barker followed his own miss, laying it in just before the final horn.
“Laban is solid,” Laurel coach Ken Locke said. “He just does what he does. We have confidence in him.”
Barker hit a basket with 4:21 to go, tying it at 40. The teams then played strong defense until Barker’s buzzer-beating bucket.
Mohawk missed a shot with about 39 seconds left and Laurel got the rebound, setting up the game winner.
Laurel (1-0 section, 6-1 overall) led 17-9 after one quarter and 28-17 at the half. The Warriors (0-1, 2-7), though, climbed back into it by outscoring the hosts 19-9 in the third quarter.
“It wasn’t our best performance; give Mohawk credit,” Locke said. “They knocked a bunch of shots down in the third quarter. Mohawk kept battling.
“Defensively, I thought we got a little lackadaisical for a few possessions.
“They are young, but they have good players. I thought we played well in the first half and contested everything. They beat us off the dribble in the third quarter and got hot. Our guys had to dig in and keep fighting.”
Barker netted a game-high 22 points to go with six rebounds for the Spartans.
Keigan Hopper posted 17 points for Mohawk and Jay Wrona was next with 14.
Union 65,
Cornell 26
The Scotties opened a big lead early and cruised to a Section 1-1A road win over the Raiders.
Union (1-0, 8-1) raced to a 24-10 advantage after one quarter and pushed the margin to 47-12 at the break.
“We got out to a strong start; it was just one of those games,” Scotties coach Mark Stanley said. “The kids were unselfish. They were looking for each other. I like how they distributed the ball. They weren’t looking to get their points.”
Peyton Lombardo and Kaden Fisher scored nine points each to lead Union. Matthew Stanley added five rebounds, four assists and four steals, to go with his seven points. Mark Stanley chipped in four steals and eight markers.
Patrick Scott netted a game-high 14 points for Cornell (0-1, 5-5).
Springdale 58,
Shenango 47
The Wildcats’ comeback bid fell short in a Section 1-2A road loss to the Dynamos.
Shenango (0-1, 1-7) trailed 20-11 after one quarter and 38-20 at the break. Springdale (1-0, 2-7) carried a 50-29 margin going to the final frame.
The Wildcats outscored the hosts, 18-8, in the final eight minutes, but it wasn’t enough.
Dalton Peters posted a team-high 16 points for Shenango and Braden Zeigler was next with 13. Brody McQuiston tossed in nine markers to go with his team-best 10 rebounds.
Ellwood City 63,
Riverside 40
The Wolverines cruised to a Section 1-3A home win over the Panthers.
Alexander Roth led three Ellwood City Lincoln (1-0, 8-2) players in double figures with 26 points. Six of his eight field goals were 3-pointers.
Steve Antuono was next for the Wolverines with 19 points and Milo Sesti added 10.
Bo Fornataro netted 24 markers for Riverside (0-1, 3-5).
Girls
North Catholic 70,
Mohawk 33
The Lady Warriors struggled in a Section 1-3A road loss to the Trojanettes.
Mohawk trailed 23-10 after one quarter and 39-13 at the half.
Erynne Capalbo led the Lady Warriors (1-2, 2-6) with 18 points.
North Catholic is now 3-0, 5-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.