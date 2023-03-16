New Castle High graduate and Baltimore Ravens safety Geno Stone is likely out in Baltimore.
Stone is a restricted free agent and it was reported Wednesday the team does not plan on tendering him a contract.
Baltimore selected Stone in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Iowa. He started seven games for the Ravens in 2022.
Stone will become a free agent if Baltimore does not tender him a contract. The 2023 NFL league year officially began Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.