PITTSBURGH — The most highly anticipated football game in Pittsburgh this season is sold out.
The Sept. 1 renewal of the “Backyard Brawl” between Pitt and West Virginia will be played before an overflowing crowd at Acrisure Stadium. It will be the first meeting between the historic foes since 2011.
In response to continued demand, Pitt Athletics sold a limited number of Standing Room Only tickets beginning at 10 a.m. Friday morning.
In addition to a sold-out stadium, the Backyard Brawl will be viewed by a national ESPN Thursday night television audience beginning at 7 p.m.
Pitt was just shy of a 100 percent season-ticket renewal for the 2022 season and increased season sales by 45 percent. All active Panther Club members and season-ticket holders were able to purchase additional single-game tickets for this year, including the Backyard Brawl.
While the West Virginia game is sold out, tickets are still available for the Panthers’ six other home games this fall.
