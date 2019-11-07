Avery rolls 300 game

Jason Avery bowled a 300 game in the Colonial Independent Men’s bowling league
It’s Avery’s first career 300 game.
Jim Clare Jr. recorded a 755 series in the league. He owns the high average with a 222.
John’s Golf CO, McElwain Motors and Jameson Candy share first place with 12-2 records.
