HARRISBURG (AP) — The Atlantic 10 Conference is postponing its fall sports season, which includes soccer, cross country, field hockey and women’s volleyball.
The conference announced Friday it will try to play those sports in the spring semester, and has agreed to a “look-in” window during September to evaluate whether it is possible to conduct shortened, conference-only seasons in fall sports.
Pennsylvania schools in the conference are Duquesne University, La Salle University and Saint Joseph’s University.
Elsewhere around Pennsylvania surrounding the pandemic:
•Several, professional, semi-professional, amateur and college sports teams have submitted plans to the state Department of Health to have fans in the stands, the agency said Friday.
The Wolf administration declined to reveal which organizations, teams or colleges have submitted plans, or whether it has approved any, saying it’s up to the teams to reveal that information.
But the administration said it continues to discourage spectators or fans from attending games to prevent transmission of the virus.
Professional and college sports remain subject to Pennsylvania’s state-ordered limit of fewer than 250 people on site for games and practices, effectively meaning that Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football games cannot have fans in the stands.
However, the Health Department said “a number” of teams had submitted plans to the agency under a provision of its health orders that allow them get approval to exceed that limit.
Penn State Athletics said it is working with various governing bodies on scenarios “for a possible return this fall consistent with physical distancing, mask wearing and other preventative safety steps.”
“While we are optimistic, it is too early to project, and any potential scenario would need to meet local and state public health guidance based on developing conditions for the virus in our community and elsewhere,” it said.
A Pittsburgh Steelers spokesperson said only that the team is in touch with the governor’s office. The Philadelphia Eagles declined to comment.
