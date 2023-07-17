Two multi-sport athletes, two go-to defensive basketball players, multiple WPIAL championships and PIAA hardware to boot.
That’s what sophomores Tori Atkins and Mia Preuhs added to their resumes in the 2022-23 season.
Laurel High’s Atkins competed in volleyball, basketball and track and field, while Union’s Preuhs played basketball and softball.
Atkins helped Laurel’s girls basketball team capture WPIAL Class 3A silver and on the track defended her WPIAL Class 2A crowns in the 200 and 400 meter races and took PIAA Class 2A silver in the 400 meter race.
“It was really exciting,” Atkins said of the 2022-23 season. “I went into the year not really knowing how I would do, but I was happy with my performances.”
Preuhs led her softball team to back-to-back WPIAL Class 1A gold, PIAA 1A silver on the diamond and helped Union’s girls basketball team capture its first-ever WPIAL Class 1A and PIAA 1A crowns in the same year on the basketball court.
Preuhs described her sophomore season playing basketball and softball as “surreal,” adding, “It doesn’t feel real. It’s just crazy how softball made it that far and basketball did too and we won state gold. It’s crazy to even think about.”
For their efforts, Atkins and Preuhs were named Lawrence County co-Athletes of the Year as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Tori Atkins
Atkins helped Laurel’s volleyball team enter the first round of the WPIAL Class 2A playoffs before falling to South Park.
“We all worked very well together,” Atkins said of her volleyball team. “We definitely had some ups and downs, but I was very happy with how far we went. I’d say I got better hitting outside throughout the season and my passing got better.”
Laurel volleyball coach Jim Aggas said Atkins, “Leads by example. She’s a pretty quiet girl. She works real hard. I also would say she’s like a sponge. You tell her one thing and she takes it in. I think the sky’s the limit. Tori is a worker and she’s going to go on to do a lot of great things.”
A daughter of Todd and Theresa Atkins, the sophomore posted a total of 77 points in the basketball season, but her main role on the team was to be the go-to defensive player throughout Laurel’s season.
“Tori was a very coachable player. She’s just a hard worker and she brought a lot of defensive intensity. I would usually put her on the best player and have her guard her most of the game,” Laurel coach Jim Marcantino said. “She just did a fantastic job. To me, I wanted her to stay with her all over the court and she did that. She really helped the team tremendously with her defensive intensity. I was able to play her against guards, forwards or bigs and she was able to hold her own and she did that all year.
“I thought she was our catalyst on defense. I thought the reason being was that she ran the top of the press for us and with her length and quickness she was able to cover a lot of area. She got a lot of steals, deflections and helped us get some easy baskets. That helped us defensively.”
Atkins endurance on the track seemed to translate onto the basketball court.
“She has a nonstop motor and her strengths are her endurance and her stamina,” Marcantino said. “She can go for a long length of time. I think those really, to me, are her big strengths. That kind of separates her.”
Atkins said she took over the defensive role as the team already had offensive players like Danielle Pontius and her older sister, Regan Atkins.
“I took the defensive role and rolled with that,” Atkins said. “In the beginning of the season, I was guarding the bigs and moved to guarding the point guards so it kind of moved throughout the season.”
Atkins’ defense helped the Lady Spartans capture a WPIAL Section 1-3A championship and head to the WPIAL Class 3A championship. Laurel returned to Lawrence County with silver after falling to Avonworth, 48-40.
“It was crazy. Being in that arena was very exciting,” Atkins said. “My nerves were all up, but it was great playing with the girls.”
“She just was like a quiet, dependable player. She just was always up for the challenge and very coachable,” Marcantino said. “Anything we needed, she did. She had good rebounding and hit a couple big 3s. She really didn’t shoot the ball a lot this year but hit some big shots in big games. She did what we needed with rebounding, defense, getting steals and just disrupting the other team offensively.”
The Lady Spartans’ season on the hardwood ended after losing to River Valley in the second round of the PIAA Class 3A playoffs.
“Her man to man, she was shut-down defender,” Marcantino said. “In the state playoffs, we played Ava Persichetti. She was over 20 points a game. I had Tori guard her and she held her to like 12 points. That was a big thing in the playoffs when she was able to shut people down.”
Marcantino said Atkins brought focus and intensity every day in practice.
“She’s just a hard-working girl. She didn’t say much at all and just went in and worked,” he said. “To me, it was great to be able to work with someone that had that type of personality. You hardly heard anything from her and she would work. It was a rewarding thing to see. That’s just the way she did things. I thought she was very comfortable in her situation. She just gave it everything she had and it felt like she was able to do good things defensively.”
Marcantino called Atkins a “Coach’s dream.”
“She practiced and played with a great energy and effort. She was an ultimate team player. She carried out a game plan like you wouldn’t believe. It was just a pleasure to work with her because she has a tremendous gift. She’d come to me a lot of times and say, ‘Can you work with me on certain things after practice?’ I’ve coached for a long time and it was one of the best situations I think I could have as a coach because she would accept a lot of responsibility and work at it.”
What does the future hold for the sophomore on the hardwood, according to Marcantino?
“I’m not real sure. I think it’s very bright for her,” Marcantino responded. “Whatever she needs to do, she’ll work at it. This year, we needed her to play defensively but her overall game will improve because she’s that kind of person. She’ll put the extra time in and work with the coaches. I think the future will be bright for her in the next couple of years.”
Atkins said from her freshman year to sophomore year on the basketball court that she, “Got more confident...and I gained experience.”
The sport that Atkins excelled in was track and field.
“I was very excited with how I performed (this season in track and field),” Atkins said. “I wasn’t sure how I would perform from my freshman year to my sophomore year, but I maintained my abilities.”
Alexandra Rice started her first year as the Laurel girls’ track and field coach.
“She was great,” Atkins said of Rice. “She definitely helped us girls. On the trip to states, we all bonded with her. She’s great.”
Atkins helped the Lady Spartans win the MAC Championship after placing first in the 100, 200, 400 meter race and the 4x100 relay race to take the track and overall MVP at the meet. Atkins placed first in all four events again to help win the Tri-County Championship where she took co-track and co-overall MVP honors as well.
Atkins successfully defended her WPIAL Class 2A individual crowns in the 200 and 400 meter races with times of 24.89 and 57.28, respectively.
“She ran six events today which is crazy and PR’d in most of them,” Laurel coach Alexandra Rice said at the WPIAL championship. “She definitely keeps improving. We keep pushing her. To win back-to-back last year and this year — it’s well deserved. She works for it.”
The sophomore standout captured a personal record in the 200 at the championship and also took silver in the 100 meter race with a personal record of 12.20. Atkins also helped her 4x100 relay team place fifth at 50.38 to secure a spot in the PIAA championship.
“It was a lot to compete in,” Atkins said of the WPIAL individual championships. “I’m definitely glad I was able to pull that off.”
At the PIAA Class 2A individual championship, Atkins finished second in the 400 meter race with a time of 56.41. The second-place time is a school record.
“She’s already gone down an eighth of a second within a week,” Lady Spartans girls coach Alexandra Rice said after the PIAA championship. “In the prelims to the finals, she cut down over a half second. She definitely gave it all she had. You can tell. It’s great for her to have some competition. The sky is the limit. I think we can definitely get her to a gold medal. There’s a lot more training to come. Even in the workouts she’s always giving it her all. I’ve never seen her have a bad day yet.”
“Being in front of that many people, it was nice to get in the top three.” Atkins said.
Tori Atkins also claimed a medal after placing fifth in the 200 in 25.10 at the PIAA championship.
Atkins said her future goals are to defend and win her WPIAL titles in the 200 and 400 meter races. She also said she wants to go for gold in the 100 since she captured silver this year.
Atkins has plans on competing in track and field when she reaches college but is currently undecided on a school.
Atkins competed alongside Regan, a senior, in both sports.
“It was just a great thing having them play together this year,” Marcantino said on the sisters’ dynamic. “I thought they were fun to work with and I thought they enjoyed playing with each other. They just had a lot of fun in practice, but were both really intense and were helping each other when they could. It was a nice duo to have because they were just so hard-working. I could tell both enjoyed playing with each other this year.”
Mia Preuhs
Preuhs started off her sophomore season on the hardwood for the Lady Scots as their go-to defensive player.
“We kind of knew at beginning of the season that I was going to be a defensive player this year,” Preuhs said. “Our seniors that started like Zoe (Lepri), Kendall (Preuhs) and Kayla (Fruehstorfer) and even Kylie (Fruehstorfer), who was a sophomore, we knew they were going to score and we needed someone to be there defensively. I can score a little bit, but I was mainly out there for defense and that was big role in winning WPIAL and states.”
Union coach Rob Nogay said on Preuhs’ defensive ability was leaned on to play defense against other teams’ best players.
“I think she really started to rise in the playoffs there,” Nogay said. “She defended St. Joseph’s best player (in the WPIAL playoffs) and Ellie Junker (in the PIAA championship). She locked Ellie Junker down and did an excellent job keeping her in check there in the second half and catapulted us to a win, for sure.”
A daughter of Marney and Don Preuhs, the sophomore’s defensive hustle helped the Lady Scots capture the WPIAL Section 1-1A championship. Her defense was also instrumental in winning Union’s first-ever WPIAL championship after defeating Aquinas Academy, 52-35.
“It was a very good win because last year we fell short in the semifinal game for the WPIALs,” Preuhs said. “It felt great to even get there. We knew we were going to have tough competition against Aquinas Academy. We knew we had to play our game and we knew we’d pull away in the end.”
Nogay said that in the WPIAL championship Preuhs played great.
“Again, she really excelled on the defensive end for us,” Nogay said. “When we needed her to contribute offensively, she did. She contributed some big 3s in the WPIAL and state playoffs. Her key was playing defense for us. She was doing the little things we needed done to help us win games.”
Winning WPIAL gold wasn’t the only first for the basketball program in the 2022-23 season. The Lady Scots visited the PIAA Class 1A championship for the first time in school history and defeated Lourdes Regional, 46-29, to bring home state gold.
“It was a really good game. We knew we had to go in there and build off of each other. We knew we wanted to win and we weren’t going home with silver,” Preuhs said. “It was one of our first games where we were ahead at halftime. Going into halftime with a pretty good lead helped us out. Coming out of the gate, coach Nogay said, ‘The first three minutes are important.’ We didn’t slack off.”
Preuhs’ defense in the PIAA championship helped Union become the second girls basketball program from Lawrence County to win PIAA gold.
“That’s something we came to expect as the playoff run went on. I felt like I could put (Preuhs) in there and hold down the opposing team’s leading scorer,” Nogay said. “We played some big-time basketball players and scorers. She did a good job holding those girls down and helping us defensively.”
Preuhs said what made the 2022-23 Lady Scots’ basketball team so special was the close bond everyone on the roster had, adding, “A lot of teams before that...I don’t think they had that bond. We didn’t go there just to play basketball we went to have fun with our friends and play.”
Nogay commented on what Preuhs brought to the practices and games for Union.
“I think one thing with Mia is that she gets after it whether she’s in practice or in games. She plays tough for us in practice and in the games. She knows when it’s time to get after it,” Nogay said. “We had a pretty unique team this year. They got along so well together. There were moments when they had a good time and knew when it was time to get down to business. She played a part in both of those roles.”
Nogay said that there will be a target on the Lady Scots’ back next year.
“We have good core returning and lost valuable seniors. We enjoyed that championship and that’s what it’s going to be. When November rolls around and even when the fall practice gets back, we’ll get after it,” Nogay said. “I think Mia would buy into it that there are more things ahead for us and we know we’re fortunate to get there and win. A lot of teams want that goal and they didn’t have the chance to achieve it. We want to get after it and take a shot at it again.”
Preuhs’ followed up a successful basketball season with an impressive season of pitching for Union’s softball team. The ace pitcher had a record of 13-4 with 84 2/3 innings pitched, an earned run average of 3.80 and 151 strikeouts.
“She was commanding. She was like a veteran out there,” Union coach Doug Fisher said. “She definitely puts in a lot of work. I think the experience of being there, winning a big game, knowing the steps and setting goals — she does that all very well.”
After coming up short last year in the PIAA playoffs, the Lady Scots made a goal of reaching the PIAA championships for the 2023 season.
“It was our main goal last year to get to WPIAL and we won the WPIAL gold for softball. We obviously fell short last year (in the state playoffs),” Preuhs said. “I’m thankful we got to make it to states this year. It was a great experience for us, the whole entire team and even the school. I just hope we get back there next year and take the win.”
Preuhs’ helped her team lock up the WPIAL Section 1-1A crown and defend their 2022 WPIAL championship after defeating Carmichaels, 10-8. In the WPIAL Class 1A championship, Preuhs went the distance and relinquished 11 hits, eight runs — seven earned — had five walks and 11 strikeouts.
“I knew Carmichaels was coming down from 2A and they were a good team. I knew I had to be on my A game when pitching,” Preuhs said. “They’re very good hitters and I kept my composure and my team had my back. It turned out great.”
Preuhs was the ace pitcher for Union in her freshman season and talked about how she improved this year.
“I think that I’m more composed on the mound and I can really control my pitches more,” Preuhs said. “I have grown as a whole player and just matured on the mound and even in the box too.”
“She’s a true leader out there. She can hit her pitches on command. She knows what to do and knows what not to do,” Fisher said. “She’s a seasoned veteran out there. Her bat helps herself out. Anytime you can see someone take control or be a leader not only as a pitcher but as a person, it brings everybody up. We have great communication. We’ll be laughing when she’ll throw something and I’ll say, ‘Fix that,’ and she’ll throw it again perfect. You need that if you’re going to be out there winning big games.”
The Lady Scots reached their desired destination of the PIAA Class 1A championship but came up short against Tri-Valley, 6-3. Preuhs went the distance in the state championship and gave up five hits, six runs — five earned — and pitched nine walks and strikeouts apiece.
“It was a really rough game. Their school had a great amount of people to show up for them. We did too, but it was a little smaller,” Preuhs said. “The people in the stands helped me with that game and we had a lot of support there. I was nervous going into the game but that shook off.”
Preuhs also hit a solo home run in the PIAA championship game against Tri-Valley.
“Again, she’s just a winner. You go after it and she knew what she had to do and hits a home run,” Fisher said. “It’s hard to keep a girl down like that, man. She’s a true fighter.”
What does Fisher see for Preuhs’ future on the diamond?
“Probably a lot of problems for everybody we face,” Fisher said with a chuckle. “It’s only going to get better. She’s so strong now and she’s working out double time. The mentality is there, the strength is already there and she’s adding to it. She’s going to be a big force to be reckoned with.”
Preuhs finished the season with a batting average of .500 (30 for 60) with 33 RBIs, 29 runs, seven doubles, one triple and 10 home runs. The sophomore’s biggest goal on the diamond is continuing to play after graduation at a Division I university.
“That is my end goal,” Preuhs said on playing at the Division I level. “I feel like I definitely do have to work very hard for it and I think I’m heading in the right direction. There are a lot of goals I want to accomplish before that but I think the main goal is to get to play softball there because that’s what I love doing.”
“We always kick that around,” Fisher said on talking with Preuhs about playing for a Division I school. “That’s the goal. You want them to get further ahead. She’s really making a name for herself so I don’t think she’d have a problem doing that.”
