Power. Strength. Athleticism.
Those are three traits Laurel’s Mitch Miles and Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal displayed throughout their four years playing football and participating in throwing events for track and field.
Those aren’t the only things the two graduates share — they were named the Lawrence County Male Co-Athletes of the Year, as voted upon by the New Castle News sports staff.
Though they grew up a short distance apart, Miles, a son of Ryan and Jennifer Miles, and Vass-Gal, a son of Csaba and Tara Vass-Gal, were in two different sports universes since Laurel is in the WPIAL and Wilmington in District 10. They never got to meet on the gridiron, but had the chance to compete against each other in track and field and built a friendship.
“He is a great athlete. He is amazing at track. We’re definitely both strong and talented athletes,” Miles said. “It’s an honor to receive this recognition again.”
“I do know Mitch pretty well. He is a great guy. I wouldn’t want to share this moment with anyone else,” Vass-Gal said. “It’s a pretty cool honor. It’s surreal.”
TWO IN A ROW
It’s the second straight year Miles was named athlete of the year. He held the title himself last year. And, despite the notoriety, he delivered strong seasons in football, wrestling and track and field for the Spartans.
“I just put in work,” he said. “I have great coaches that push me forward. Coach (Brian) Cooper, Coach (Kevin) Carmichael and my dad and grandpa for football, especially.”
Miles, who earned unanimous Midwestern Athletic Conference first-team honors on the offensive and defensive lines, was a force on both sides of the ball for Laurel. He was named the MAC’s defensive player of the year and selected to the Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 2A All-State team for the second year in a row.
“It shows the consistency and dominance he has had throughout his high school career. To not only be at the top of his game in football, but wrestling and track and field, too – he proved he is a special athlete. He is definitely deserving,” said Cooper, who coached him in football and track and field. “In the fall, teams double teamed him a lot. To still be able to be league MVP is incredible. He is the best offensive lineman I have ever coached. I’ve had people do it some of the time, but he did it all the time. He is a special talent. I wish him all the best in Edinboro.”
Miles, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound lineman, will continue his football career this fall at Edinboro University.
“I am ecstatic to be going there. I love the coaches there. They have good facilities. I feel I have a lot more room to improve playing there,” Miles said. “It was definitely between playing football and wrestling in college. Football has more of a team aspect, which I like better.”
Miles is already hard at work preparing for football camp with the Fighting Scots.
“There’s some new stuff I am doing, but it’s not a whole lot of different than what I have been doing. You have to make sure you’re staying on it because you’re competing for a spot,” he said. “I feel like I could contribute right away, even if at practices. I’d love to be able to get there and start. I won’t know until I get there and starting working with the team and see where I fit in.”
After a 1-1 start, the Spartans closed the regular seasons with four wins in five games to secure second place in the MAC – and an elusive playoff berth. They came close to knocking off Sto-Rox, which played for a WPIAL title. The Spartans finished 5-3. Miles is sad to bid farewell to his teammates as well as his coaches including his father, Ryan, cousin, Casey, and his grandfather, George Miles. George was a longtime Spartans head coach who won more than 200 games.
“I am always down for a challenge,” he said. “We played a lot of pretty good teams and they had solid linemen and it was always a challenge. I had to get through it and overcome those challenges. I had a lot of fun.”
‘HOUNDS FORCE
Like Miles, Vass-Gal was dominant on the offensive and defensive lines. The 6-2, 320-pounder helped guide Wilmington to four District 10 titles and three PIAA runner-up finishes. The Greyhounds went 10-1 this fall.
“When you reflect on the 2020 season, Connor Vass-Gal played a huge role for us. The first thing I say about him is that he is a great teammate. He put his teammates first in everything we did. He modeled one of our team beliefs which is each of us needs all of us,” Wilmington coach Brandon Phillian said. “I’d like to congratulate not only Connor, but Mitch Miles, too. I know that he has really stood out on the football field and in track and field. It’s a very well-deserved honor for both. It’s a really cool thing to see he and Connor honored. I am really proud and excited for both of them.”
Vass-Gal was a key component to a Wilmington offensive line that paved the way for a prolific rushing attack. He was a vital part of the ‘Hounds Hammer defense, which stymied opponents all season, as well.
“In football and on the throwing field, he performed his best when it mattered the most,” Phillian said. “We were playing Farrell in the District 10 championship and winning by five late in the game. We forced a fumble and Connor pounced on it and we were able to run the clock out at that point. That could’ve been the play of the game.
“Then, in a two-point win over Beaver Falls in the western final, Beaver Falls had the ball on the opening drive and went for it on fourth-and-1. He penetrated the line of scrimmage and came through a tackle for a loss inside their 40. That set us up on a short field and we were able to go up 7-0. That was one of the greatest plays of our season. He definitely saved his best for when it mattered the most in both sports.”
Vass-Gal and his senior classmates finished their Wilmington careers with a 49-5 record.
“It was definitely a pretty special run my senior class had. We won four D-10 titles, went to four western finals and made three state finals – that was definitely something,” he said. “We definitely pride ourselves in playing the game the way it’s supposed to be played. That’s a testament to all these great coaches Wilmington has to produce great athletes on the football field.”
Vass-Gal joined Miles on the Class 2A All-State team for the second year in a row.
“I was definitely happy with my career,” Vass-Gal said. “Coming from not playing my first two years and then starting my junior and senior years was pretty amazing.”
WRESTLING RECORD
Once football was finished, Miles went right into wrestling for Laurel. He capped his career as the most-successful wrestler in Spartans program history with a 126-29 career mark. He won two WPIAL titles and reached the state tournament the past two seasons.
“I had a lot of fun wrestling. Coach Carmichael is a great coach. We can have fun with him and he put us to work,” he said. “I had a bunch of great teammates. There are a lot of talented sophomores in the program and I feel we’re going to be really good coming up, too.”
Miles, who eclipsed 100 career wins this season, claimed the past two WPIAL heavyweight titles. He finished 35-10 on the year after finishing fifth at the PIAA West Super Regional.
“After my freshman year, I had looked at what pace I was on. I was looking at our school record for wins and I thought I could get it,” he said. “I was just always trying to improve and get closer to placing at states. It was really tough with year with just an eight-man bracket at regionals. There was not a lot of room to get a place on that podium.”
THROWING STARS
Miles and Vass-Gal shined on the throwing fields this spring. After not getting the chance to compete a year ago because COVID-19 precautions shut down spring sports, the two wrapped up their careers in style.
Vass-Gal, who competed in indoor track and field during the winter season, captured a pair of D-10 championships this spring. He won the shot put title with a school- and personal-record toss of 66-6 ¾ at Slippery Rock University. He added discus gold as well.
At the PIAA championship meet in Shippensburg, Vass-Gal finally got that elusive state championship medal in the shot put after earning silver as a sophomore. He claimed silver in the discus, too.
“I was definitely happy with how I brought gold home,” he said. “It was a rough ride getting there after not having a junior year and having some setbacks. To get down there and pull it off was pretty awesome.”
Vass-Gal will continue his throwing career at Youngstown State University.
“That was an easy pick,” he said. “Football is pretty much a job at the collegiate level. Plus, track and field is not as much as stress on the body as football. I am definitely excited. I am looking forward to getting into the program. Hopefully, I can keep my success going into YSU.
“It’s kind of sad that my high school career is all over. Looking back on it, it’s pretty awesome to know what I accomplished over four years. Now, it’s time to turn the page and get ready for the next four years.”
Phillian knows Vass-Gal has the traits to be successful in the future, too.
“I think that YSU is fortunate to get a guy that not only has the talent and ability Connor has, but someone who has a great work ethic. I think it’s a place where he can really excel. They’ve not only built a great program, but a great throwing program. I think he can make his mark,” he said. “Having worked with him, he is the strongest guy I have ever worked with in the weight room. I think that strength piece correlates well with track and field. I think YSU can see the sky’s the limit with what he can accomplish as a member of track and field team.”
Miles, too, was a district champion in the shot put with a throw of 53-11 1/2. He finished second in the discus. At the PIAA meet, he finished sixth in the shot put and 19th in the discus.
“I feel I did pretty well. I always got to the meets and didn’t perform like I did at practice. I’d have great throws in practice, but not always in the meets. That’s probably how it is for everyone, though,” he said. “At the state meet for discus, I had a throw that went pretty far and probably would have won, but it was in warmups.”
“Discus is where I really thought he was a state championship contender. He just didn’t get that big throw in the meet,” Cooper said. “He is such an explosive athlete. Track really shows that ability — same with wrestling. He really did an unbelievable job there as well and plowed through the competition.”
Both athletes proved that this year and, as a result, found themselves at the top of the Lawrence County mountain.
