A long, winding journey ended with gold last week for the New Castle High baseball team.
The season opened in Bradenton, Fla., for the Red Hurricane. It was capped off when New Castle relief pitcher Anthony Miller struck out Wyoming batter Jake Kelleher looking on a 3-2 count. That gave the ‘Canes a 7-3 win in the PIAA Class 4A championship game at Penn State University’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
It’s the first PIAA baseball championship for New Castle in the program’s history.
For their efforts, the New Castle baseball team was named Lawrence County’s Athletes of the Week, as recognized by the New Castle News sports staff.
“It’s very meaningful to me. It’s very special,” Canes coach Bill Cook said of the state championship. “The kids are very dear to me.
“We spent a lot of time together.”
New Castle played four games total in Florida, losing three of them.
“I think the turning point for us as opposed to other seasons, we went to Florida,” Cook said. “We were there for seven days. We were around each other nonstop. That made us really close.
“Winning and losing ballgames together when we came back. Discussing the loss. Coming together to mold as a family; it’s been an amazing year for us. That’s what that trip helped do for us. The competition in Florida was astronomical.”
New Castle trailed 3-0 in the bottom of the third against Wyoming. A run here, a run there and the ‘Canes were within 3-2 after four frames.
“Our goal was to always get on top and then win each inning,” Cook said. “But, we got behind in that game.
“The goal was to chip away. We got it to 3-2. We got it manageable. Not once did I see a kid lower his head. I told them, ‘we’ll continue to get hot and manufacture runs.’ The feeling is one I can’t describe, how they stayed calm.”
Rocco Bernadina delivered the big two-run double to put New Castle up for good at 4-3 in the fifth.
“That’s something that kids pray for. I did pray to be in that situation,” Bernadina said after the win. “I didn’t wish to be down at that time.
“I was given the opportunity and I was able to come through. It’s a great feeling.”
A three-run sixth put the game on ice for the ‘Canes.
“That inning was so fun,” New Castle catcher Nick Rodgers said of the sixth inning. “It was probably the best inning of my baseball career.”
The ‘Canes finished the season at 18-9 overall. New Castle won its first WPIAL title earlier this month.
New Castle finished the season on a nine-game winning streak. The last loss for the ‘Canes came in a 1-0 setback to Blackhawk. Bernadina tossed a no-hitter in that game. A 6-2 win over the Cougars the next day locked up sole possession of third place in Section 2-4A heading into the district playoffs.
