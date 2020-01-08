Laurel High’s Mitch Miles and Ellwood City Lincoln High’s Austin Walley made a huge statement over the weekend.
The two won titles in their respective weight classes at the Midwestern Athletic Conference wrestling tournament held at Ambridge High School. A total of 16 teams from various classes competed.
Miles pinned New Castle’s Micah Killion in 56 seconds to win the title at 285 pounds. It was the second consecutive MAC championship for Miles as the Spartans finished third as a team.
Walley pinned Dalton Dobyns of Moon in 1:03 at 195 pounds. Walley, who is eligible to compete at 182 pounds, has been competing at 195.
For their efforts, Miles and Walley have been named Lawrence County’s co-athletes of the week by the New Castle News sports staff.
Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said that while Miles was accomplished last season when he finished 31-5, he has taken his talent to a whole new level this year. An all-state football player and track and field standout for Laurel, Miles is 15-0, with 14 of his matches first-period pins and the other one ending in the second period.
“Mitch has always been a very hard worker, but he is taking things much more seriously this year,” Carmichael said. “I was surprised at the progress he had made when we started conditioning in the summertime. He is focused and determined. At the end of football season, he was about 305 pounds and he had to drop about 20 pounds to wrestle at his weight. He likes to be at that weight because it makes him faster.”
Carmichael and Miles are hoping for another shot at Burgettstown star Riley Kemper, who eliminated Miles in the semifinals of the WPIAL Class AA championships last season. Kemper went on to oust Miles in the second consolation round at the Southwest Regional.
“As a coach, I want to see that match, Kemper vs. Miles, again this season,” Carmichael said.
Carmichael feels this could be the year for the son of Ryan and Jennifer Miles.
“I definitely think that he has a chance to make it to state,” Carmichael said. “The sky’s the limit for him.
“And best of all,” Carmichael added, “he has another year to get even better and faster and stronger in all three sports.”
Walley, who has committed to continue his wrestling career at Division I Bucknell University, made an immediate impression on John Fleming when he took over as coach this year.
“Austin is a very hard worker,” Fleming said. “He is a team leader in the room and goes above and beyond what I ask of him. He also expects his teammates to follow in his footsteps in regards to his worth ethic and they do.”
Walley, a son of Matt Walley and Lisa Antuono, is 16-1 on the season after finishing fourth at state last year. His only loss this season came to Nicholas Feldman of Malvern Prep in the semifinals of the 2019 Powerade Wrestling Tournament in late-December. Feldman is ranked ninth in the country at 195 pounds.
“We’re looking forward to challenging for a state championship,” Fleming said. “He already was well-coached when he got to me, so other than adding a few things to his skill set and fine-tuning some things, he already has all the tools he needs.
“He likes to learn, though, and keeps growing every day. We’re really looking forward to what he can do in the postseason.”
