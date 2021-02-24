Laurel High wrestlers Mitch Miles and Grant MacKay have dominated the competition this season.
Saturday was no different for the duo. And this time, it resulted in a district gold medal for each grappler in their respective weight class.
Miles (285) and MacKay (152) won both of their matches Saturday in the WPIAL Class 2A Championship event, which was held at Canon-McMillan. They also won a WPIAL Section 2-2A title on Friday to win a league title in their respective weight classes.
For their efforts, Miles and MacKay were named the Lawrence County co-Athletes of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Miles is a son of Ryan and Jennifer Miles. MacKay is a son of Derek and Tracy MacKay.
The duo advanced to the PIAA Southwest Regional Championships, which will be held Saturday at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Miles was seeded No. 1 at 285, earning a first-round round bye and automatically advancing him to the semifinals. Miles went 2-0 to win the championship, his second WPIAL title overall and second consecutive.
Miles pinned Nick Murphy (Elizabeth Forward) in 39 seconds in the semifinals. He then pinned Ian Fasano (Mount Pleasant) in 2:43 for the championship.
“Something is different with him right now,” Laurel coach Kevin Carmichael said. “When we showed up at the section tournament, he was really focused on ‘what do I have to do. What do I have to do to win the WPIAL, to win the state.’
“He’s been really focused. He’s one of those kids that when he’s warming up, he doesn’t want to be bothered. He needs that time to himself. He was really fired up; he wanted it really really bad. I don’t think he had any plan of losing either match. I don’t think Fasano was prepared for a guy to come after him like that. He was so focused on winning. He would run through a block wall.”
MacKay was seeded No. 1 at 152 and he received a first-round bye. That bye slotted MacKay into the semifinals. He also went 2-0 to win the championship.
MacKay topped Damian Barr (Burrell) in the semifinals by decision, 9-2. He then beat Justin Richey (Quaker Valley) for the championship, by a 9-2 decision.
“Grant wrestles at such a high level. He wrestles all year long,” Carmichael said. “This is all he does. He travels all around the country and wrestles; he’s been everywhere on the mat.
“He has wrestled for some really great people. It’s so fun to watch him wrestle. He’s punishing, relentless. And he’s so focused. He’s similar to Mitch in a way. He could be joking around and playing with you one minute, but when it’s time to focus, he’s focused.”
Miles is 28-5 on the season, while MacKay owns a 31-3 mark. All eight of those combined losses have come against wrestlers that compete in Class 3A.
MacKay is currently ranked No. 1 in the state in his weight class. Miles is No. 4 in the state in his weight class.
Last year, MacKay competed in Class 3A at North Allegheny. He fell in the second round of the PIAA consolation bracket. MacKay concluded his freshman season with a 39-12 record.
“When I met with Grant for the first time, I told him we weren’t going to reinvent the wheel,” Carmichael said. “He has been coached by great coaches. Our goal with Grant was to change his mindset a little bit, get him stronger.
“We got him in the wight room, built his upper body strength. We knew when he tied up with someone, he was going to move them. That was our main focus with Grant. He kept coming back for more and he always wanted more.”
Miles finished one match short of the medal rounds at the state meet last year. He finished as the Southwest Region runner-up, posting a 38-3 overall mark.
Miles committed to NCAA Division II Edinboro, where he will continue his academic and football career.
“We all knew Mitch would take that football route in college,” Carmichael said. “He really hit the weights in the offseason. He was already strong and he got a lot stronger.
“There weren’t going to be too many heavyweights outstrengthening him on the mat. That wasn’t going to happen.”
