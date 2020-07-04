Nadia Lape sat on her living room couch and the tears flowed.

“I just cried and cried,” the Mohawk High basketball star said. “I felt completely broken. I started watching old films from previous games. I didn’t know what to do with myself.”

It was March 13 and the Mohawk High girls basketball team had learned hours before that its PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game against Cambria Heights had been postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The team played a waiting game for weeks until the PIAA shut down the winter sports season, and virtually everything else, for good. That meant no chance to play for a state championship and uncertainty to last a lifetime as to whether the Lady Warriors could have won it all had they made it there.

There is no uncertainty on one thing, however. Lape emerged as the best female athlete in Lawrence County in 2019-20.

The Mohawk junior basketball and cross country star has been named Lawrence County’s Female Athlete of the Year as voted upon by the New Castle News sports staff. She is a daughter of Kirk and Jennifer Lape.

The 5-foot-5 guard paced the basketball team at 18.1 points per game, leading all of WPIAL Class 3A in scoring, and added 4.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists a contest. Lape was 91 of 111 from the foul line, with 75 3-pointers to her credit.

Mohawk finished 24-3 and won its first WPIAL championship, knocking off Beaver in the Class 3A title tilt, 44-26, after which Lape received first-team all-WPIAL Section 1-3A status.

The Lady Warriors topped United and Carlynton in the state playoffs before the players’ worlds came crashing down when most of the state was shut down and shelter in place orders given by Gov. Tom Wolf. The team practiced one last time on March 13 and then went out to dinner at the Crane Room.

“We thought we’d give them one more practice even after the shutdown news came, knowing it might be the last but certainly hoping that it was not,” Mohawk coach Mike O’Lare said. “We let the kids come in and run practice. The coaches turned it over to them. They did what they wanted and had a good time.

“Then we went to the Crane Room and sat outside together on the patio. Even though it was March, it was warm and we just sat around as a team and talked about everything and enjoyed each other. We had no idea that would be our final time together.”

Through it all, O’Lare said that Lape remained a quiet, steady leader. She is one of three captains on the team.

Story continues below video

“It’s rare for us to name a junior as captain,” he said. “But she deserved it. She is a really good leader. And I know at the end of the day when she’s older, she’ll realize that we did everything we were supposed to along the way and so did she. We just got hit with some misfortune.”

Lape said she’s now pointing to next year, when her freshman sister, Natalie, will be a member of the cross country, basketball and track teams. Nadia was denied her junior season in track, where she no doubt would have added to her success.

“The one thing I’ll always take with me is that even though the season did get canceled, we still ended up as WPIAL champions,” she said. “We were the team from Mohawk to make history.

“Now hopefully we can have all three seasons next year and I will have my little sister on the team which is going to be great.”

Lape comes from good stock. Kirk is a former Mohawk sports star and currently the principal at Ellwood City Lincoln High. Her grandfather, Ron Lape, is a legendary cross country and track and field coach at Mohawk. When Kirk learned of Nadia’s selection, he took the family to Ron’s nearby home, where he told all of them the news. The emotions flowed as Ron and Nadia embraced.

“Her grandpa rubbed off on her dad and her dad rubbed off on both Nadia and Natalie,” her cross country coach Dave Bredl said. “Her sister is just like her and going to have a great career as well. They are born leaders and just outstanding people.”

Nadia Lape also excelled in cross country, where Bredl coached her during his final season.

Lape paced the Lady Warriors in the Tri-County Cross Country Championships, placing fifth in 23:09 as the team took second overall. She took 24th in the WPIAL Class 1A Cross Country Championship meet, finishing in 22:52. She qualified for the state championship meet.

In the state title event, Lape crossed the line in 131st place in 22:45.4.

“She’s got to be one of the best athletes we’ve ever seen at Mohawk,” Bredl said. “I’ve been around a long time and she encompasses everything an athlete should be. She has incredible talent, is a great kid to work with and her leadership skills are just fantastic. She’s the entire package.

“She’s so focused,” he added, “but she not only wants to do well, she encourages everyone around her to do well.”

Lape is pursuing a congressional nomination to attend the United States Military Academy West Point, where she will run track and field. She needs a nomination from either U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey or U.S. Senator Bob Casey to move on in the appointment process.

kcubbal@ncnewsonline.com