Hard work.

It’s not a foreign concept when it comes to Laurel High junior Mitch Miles. Miles has used that work ethic to develop his skills both in football and wrestling.

Miles dominated his way to accolades on the Big Seven Conference all-star team, all-state teams as well as a WPIAL championship in wrestling.

For his efforts, Miles was named the Lawrence County Male Athlete of the Year, as voted upon by the New Castle News sports staff. Miles is a son of Ryan and Jennifer Miles.

“He’s grown and matured a lot over the years,” Spartans coach Brian Cooper said. “He really focuses on everything and understands what he needs to do to get there.

“I haven’t seen anyone better. He’s been the MVP of our league the last two years. That says a lot about the quality of our league; he’s been dominant.”

Laurel wrestling coach Kevin Carmichael agreed.

“He’s always putting in work. He’s training. He’s lifting. He’s doing everything he should be doing.”

Miles would have been a standout in a third sport — track and field — contending for not only WPIAL medals but state medals as well.

“I’ve noticed my strength improving,” Miles said. “I’m always in the gym three or four times a week. I do agility drills on the speed ladder and I’m doing other drills.

“I never notice week to week a big difference my speed times, but if I look at my times from years back to now, I’m getting quicker.”

A 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive/defensive tackle, Miles was named first-team all-state as recognized by the Pennsylvania Football News as well as the Pennsylvania Football Writers. Miles earned first-team honors on the offensive and defensive lines on the Big Seven Conference all-conference team as well.

In addition, Miles repeated as the conference’s lineman of the year.

“I think I played pretty well, especially against some of the bigger guys in the game, guys such as (Union’s) Aaron Gunn,” Miles said. “ I try to compare myself against other guys that are getting scholarship offers and other guys that are really good. Judging myself by form and doing things right.”

The Spartans finished the season at 7-3 and missed the playoffs despite winning three of their last four games.

“We made a couple of mistakes here and there,” Miles said of the team’s season. “Looking back on it, we were right there. If we clean those things up, we make the playoffs.

“I want to get to the WPIAL playoffs this year.”

Among Cooper’s coaches are Mitch Miles’ dad Ryan and his grandfather George Miles. George was a longtime Spartans head coach who won more than 200 games.

“I’m sure it’s been very impressionable on him,” Cooper said of Mitch’s dad and grandfather being on the staff. “You’re around it all the time and you want to be a part of that. I just can’t help but think it’s played a big impact on him. And he’s got the physical features that goes along with it.”

Ryan Miles coaches the offensive and defensive linemen, while George Miles is a volunteer coach and coaches special teams.

“I like it. It’s good to get the coaching from them,” Mitch Miles said. “They’re hard on me, but it pushes me.

“Sometimes we talk about the game of football, when I’m confused on something or trying to figure out the plays to run. I mainly bring it up when I have questions, if I’m not sure what to do on a play.”

Ryan and George both coach from the press box.

“That makes me want to do better, especially when they’re on me if I make a mistake,” Mitch said of the duo watching him play. “They’re always trying to make me better.”

Cooper noted Mitch Miles continues to find things to work on to improve his skills.

“He’s been working on his craft with pass blocking,” Cooper said. “He’s putting the extra time in on Sunday mornings. Those little things are paying dividends; he can play at the next level for sure.”

The Spartans have possessed a potent ground attack under Cooper, especially with Mitch on the line.

“I feel like I need to be good at both run blocking and pass blocking,” Mitch said. “Even when we do pass, I need to be good at it. Going to college, I need to pass block.

“I’m always trying to pick up something different. If I can pick up one thing new it will help me.”

Cooper noted Miles is a special talent.

“He’s your prototypical guard,” Cooper said. “That’s where we play him. I haven’t seen anyone do what he can do.

“It’s just pancake after pancake; that’s so special. Usually he plays left guard for us. But we’ll move him around. He won’t always line up in the same spot, depending on the defenses we’re playing.”

In wrestling, Miles won his first WPIAL championship, pinning Burgettstown’s Riley Kemper in 3:59 for the Class 2A title. Going against Kemper wasn’t new for Miles.

“I’ve been working hard to beat him,” Miles said. “I’ve wrestled him before. I was aiming to beat him and we’ve been wrestling each other for a while.

“That’s the first time I beat him. It was pretty satisfying and it was proof of my hard work wasn’t all for nothing.”

Carmichael recognized throughout the year Miles was making noise across the WPIAL.

“It was nice to hear great comments coming from other coaches, praising his athleticism,” Carmichael said. “There were numerous coaches that made the comment that it was the first time they saw such an athletic heavyweight like that.

“Mitch’s abilities on the mat are just incredible. He has incredible hands. His footwork is amazing. His ability to turn on the light switch is second to none. He’s a competitor and he doesn’t like to lose. Losing is not in his DNA.”

Miles puts in a great deal of work and effort into both sports.

“Wrestling is a very difficult sport,” Miles said. “It takes a lot of conditioning. It’s a one-on-one. You can’t rely on someone helping you out.”

Miles finished runner-up in the 285-pound weight class for Laurel in the PIAA Class 2A Southwest Regional wrestling tournament, which qualified him for the state championship meet.

“He’s incredibly athletic,” Carmichael said. “His speed on the mat as a heavyweight is something to watch. You can’t teach the speed on the mat.”

Reaching the state meet was a goal for Miles.

“The last two years, I was close,” he said. “I was aiming for it and I wanted to get there. I got there, but I should have done better, but at least I made it there.”

Miles finished one match short of the medal round at the PIAA meet. He dropped his first match at the state tournament before navigating his way through the consolation bracket, capturing two wins. Miles was eliminated in his third consolation contest.

“I went in thinking it was like any other match,” he said. “The other wrestler (in the first round) was a good opponent. He knew how to defend my moves.

“Looking back on it, I was definitely disappointed about not bringing home a medal.”

Miles capped the season with a 38-3 mark, with 30 of his wins coming by pinfall. The 30 pins broke his previous single-season school mark for pins (27), which he set as a sophomore.

“Even against good heavyweights, he really wasn’t tested until the WPIAL championships,” Carmichael said. “Watching him beat Riley Kemper, that was maybe one of the best matches I ever watched.

“It was an incredible season to watch him wrestle; he never doubted himself. People didn’t leave, they stopped to watch him wrestle.”

Miles is undecided on his future plans.

“I’m still thinking about what I want to do with college,” Miles said. “I want wait to see what offers I get. I’m still able to remain focused while doing that.”

