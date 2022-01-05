Neshannock High boys basketball standout Mike Sopko doesn’t talk much.
He leads by example.
“Mike’s not a very vocal kid,” Lancers coach John Corey said. “He’s more of a lead by example. He works so hard, every day at practice, and I’ve watched it since he was a freshman. To see him at his senior year be able to, so far this year, compete at a high level is very satisfying from a coaching standpoint.
“When kids put that much time and heart into something that he has…it’s good to see them reap the benefits of it.”
Sopko paced Neshannock in the team’s holiday tournament opener with 12 points in a 58-25 win over Hillcrest Christian Academy. He also netted a team-high 24 points for the Lancers as the team handed Union its first loss of the season, 53-52, in overtime.
“We knew they were a good team coming in, definitely tough,” Sopko said. “We just wanted to make sure we could handle both the Stanley brothers and play hard the whole game.
“They have a lot of different players that can do different things…it’s sometimes tough to handle all that at once.”
A son of Mike and Dr. Kelly Sopko, Mike Sopko was one of five players named to the all-tournament team.
“I definitely appreciate that,” Sopko said. “It was great being named.”
For his efforts, Sopko was named the Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
According to Sopko, he’s played basketball since the third grade.
Sopko is not a singular name on Neshannock’s roster. Matt Sopko is the younger brother of the 6-foot-4 senior guard.
“It’s fun,” Sopko said, commenting on playing with his brother. “Never really expected it to happen. He’s gotten a lot better through the years.”
Sopko’s motivations on the court are simple.
“I just want to be known as someone who plays hard all the time and never gives up,” Sopko said. “Never quits on a play.”
“I like to shoot the ball, obviously,” Sopko continued, commenting about his favorite part of being a guard. “But it’s fun to make moves…it’s fun to see if I can do different things and get to the hoop.”
Sopko has goals of helping the Lancers win another section championship this season.
“I’ve been looking forward to playing with these guys for my whole life,” Sopko said. “We think we can definitely win the WPIAL too.”
Sopko was a freshman when he joined the varsity team for the Lancers.
“He’s a special kid. He has a special talent in playing this game,” Corey said. “It’s been great to see his growth over the last three, four years.”
Mike Sopko has goals of playing basketball at the collegiate level. He currently has two offers from Penn State-Behrend and Pitt-Greensburg.
“He does have the ability to be a consistent shooter,” Corey said. “He has gotten much better at playing strong and finishing strong in the paint. He’s special because he has the ability to score from multiple levels on the court.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.