Joe Cowart said he likes to kid fellow coaches that he has the best athlete at New Castle High on his team.
“You would think it would be a football or basketball player,” the Red Hurricane head football coach said with a laugh.
Except it’s not.
Cowart says that junior girls track and field star Maria Owens is in a class of her own.
“She’s an elite athlete,” he said. “And the best part is that she just keeps getting better. She hasn’t had her best jump yet.”
On Friday, Owens made her presence known at the 47th annual Baldwin Invitational at Baldwin High School. She placed first in the long jump at 18-1/4, second in the triple jump at 36-11/2 and third in the high jump at 5-1.
“There were more girls teams at Baldwin than there will be at the WPIAL meet,” Cowart said. “This is probably the biggest, most competitive meet around. So to win an event there is huge.”
The 2019 WPIAL champion in the triple jump as a freshman (no meet was held last year due to COVID-19), is shooting for wins in both the long and triple jumps.
Her bid for a WPIAL long jump victory in 2019 was derailed when she fouled on all three attempts. She went 37-04 to win the WPIAL triple jump crown.
“It doesn’t matter how good you are, you have to hit it that day,” Cowart said. “What happened was that after she won the triple jump, the long jump had already started while she was getting her medal, taking pictures and doing interviews. She didn’t get a chance to warm up and get her steps down. There was so much hoopla with a freshman winning an event, she was riding a little bit high and probably wasn’t as prepared as she needed to be.
“As coaches, we will make sure that she’s ready this year.”
To stay competitive, Owens entered Tuesday’s WPIAL last-chance meet at Shenango High. She went 5-3 in the high jump in that event, her personal best.
“We didn’t want her to be idle until this year’s WPIAL meet (May 19), so she competed there,” Cowart said.
Boys head coach Bill Croach, who also serves as jumping coach for the team, said Owens is a special athlete.
“I’d say her long and triple jump are equal and high jump is an insurance event for her,” he said. “Ever since ninth grade, /she wanted to set a personal record ever time she competed.
“As a senior, she already knows that her goal will be to win state. She’s been a pleasure to coach and is such a competitor. That’s why I love coaching, just to see the reaction on an athlete’s face when they succeed.”
Cowart said it has been a pleasure to coach the daughter of Anna Laurenza.
“She is a happy-go-lucky girl and just so much fun to be around,” he said. “She has a smile that will light up a room. You feel happier just being around her.
“I tip my hat to her mother and grandmother (Maria Laurenza). She’s just a rock star of a kid. I feel very lucky to have gotten the chance to coach her.”
