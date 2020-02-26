As Wells goes, so go the WPIAL semifinalist 'Canes

The New Castle High basketball team is one victory away from playing for a WPIAL championship.
Red Hurricane coach Ralph Blundo says that, without Michael Wells in the lineup, that very well might not be the case.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore swingman proved to be a key for New Castle in WPIAL Class 4A playoff victories over Mount Pleasant and Knoch last week.
In the 64-47 quarterfinal win over Mount Pleasant, Wells poured in 26 points. In the narrower 56-50 victory over Knoch, Wells accounted for 19 points.
For his efforts, Wells has been named Lawrence County’s athlete of the week by the New Castle News sports staff.
“If some things don’t click just the way that they did, we wouldn’t be where we are right now — and one of those things is the play of Michael Wells,” Blundo said.
Wells is averaging 20.2 points per game. He will be a key on the floor Wednesday night when the ‘Canes take on Belle Vernon at 6 p.m. in the WPIAL semifinals at North Allegheny High. The winner plays the Blackhawk-Highlands winner for the WPIAL title at 1 p.m. Saturday at Pitt’s Petersen Events Center.
“He’s just so versatile,” Blundo said of Wells. “When you’re 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds and built like Mike is, you’re going to be able to use that to your advantage.
“He’s young, though, and the one thing I have to remember is that he might have a man’s body, but he’s a 15-year-old kid. But as far as maturity goes, it has grown two-fold even over our last six or eight games. His leadership skills have increased as his confidence has gone up.”
Blundo says that Wells’ court sense is off the charts.
“It’s amazing to be so young and still be such an intuitive kid,” he said. “He literally has just exploded for us this year.
“I don’t even know where his ceiling is,” Blundo added, “but one thing I do know is that it’s very high.”
