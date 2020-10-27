Wednesday is going to be a big day for Lawrence County cross country runners.
Area athletes are set to compete in the WPIAL Cross Country Championships, which will be held at White Oak Park in White Oak. The Class 2A boys and girls races will be held Wednesday morning, while the Class 1A boys and girls races will be contested on Wednesday afternoon.
The Class 3A boys and girls races will be held Thursday. All seven of the county schools that compete in the WPIAL will run Wednesday.
Gavyn Hansotte and Jonah Miller pace New Castle’s boys team, which is looking to repeat as WPIAL Class 2A champs.
Ellwood City Lincoln claimed the Section 1-1A boys title this year and the team won the Tri-County Invitational as well. Nolan Curran and teammate Marley Schweiger lead the way for Ellwood City.
Shenango girls senior Carmen Medvit is looking for another gold medal. As a sophomore, Medvit won a gold medal at the district championship event. Last year, though, Medvit wasn’t able to finish the race. She built a lead, but then collapsed and had to be treated for dehydration.
Medvit won her fourth straight Tri-County championship earlier in the month.
Mohawk’s girls cross country team finished Section 1-1A action undefeated. The Lady Warriors also won the Tri-County team title, with Shenango finishing second.
Natalie Lape leads the way for Mohawk. She set a school record earlier in the month with a time of 17:38 in a meet against Riverside and Ellwood City. Evelyn McClain also leads a strong contingent of Lady Warriors runners.
