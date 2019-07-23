Training camp is set to officially open for the Houston Texans on Thursday.
Dr. Jack Fulkman, a 1989 Wilmington High graduate, will be there. But Fulkman won’t be suited up in pads and a helmet.
Fulkman was hired as the preferred chiropractor to the Houston Texans in the offseason following the 2018 season.
“The Texans changed their strength and conditioning coaches a couple of years ago,” Fulkman said. “They hired Denver’s after the end of the 2017 season.
“My name got on a short list (for the chiropractor position). At the end of last year they brought me in in February and I signed a contract in the middle of March.”
Texans training camp will be held at NRG Stadium.
Fulkman, who turned 48 in June, works for Gateway Chiropractic — South Shore PLLC. He is married to Deb (Palazzi), who hails from New Jersey.
Fulkman took his son Jake, who is now 12, to NRG Stadium for the Dec. 25, 2017 matchup between the Texans and Steelers. Yep, that same game the Steelers crushed the Texans, 34-6. Also the game most known for the circus catch DeAndre Hopkins made in the left corner of the end zone — right in front of Jack and Jake — in the fourth quarter.
“My son was very confused when I got hired,” Jack said. “We are both still Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but you still root for the Texans.
“We were at that game and it was 5 to 1 Steelers fans.”
Fulkman is the preferred chiropractor for the Texans, not the official chiropractor.
“I go up there for spring ball,” Fulkman said. “I’m up there for practices. I work on the players along with the medical doctors, athletic trainers and physical therapists.
“I do my part to assess and work on players, keep them healthy. I’m right near Nasa, located in Southeast Houston in League City, Texas.”
In addition, Fulkman is the team chiropractor for Clear Lake High School, Dickinson High School and Clear Creek High School.
“I’ve been working with the high school teams for 15 years,” he said.
Fulkman is a son of Jack Fulkman. He credits his late stepdad Paul Sniezek in having a significant role in the development of Fulkman’s love for the game of football.
Fulkman attended Union schools from kindergarten through 11th grade before transferring to Wilmington.
Fulkman played football and track throughout high school. He was an outside linebacker and backup fullback at Wilmington, helping the Greyhounds to the 1988 state championship game.
Fulkman recovered a fumble and intercepted in the championship game, but it wasn’t enough as Wilmington dropped a 26-11 Class 2A decision.
In track, Fulkman won a WPIAL championship in the 1600 relay and helped lead the team to a bronze medal at the state meet in that event.
A back injury suffered in track and field got Fulkman interested in the chiropractic field.
“I was coming out of the blocks and I couldn’t get out of the blocks,” Fulkman said. “That’s how I got my awareness for my current position.”
Fulkman attended Gannon, graduating in 1993. He was a four-year starter on the football team at fullback.
“Right after college, I went to West Virginia University for undergraduate for a year,” Fulkman said. “I finally get down to Houston and started with a bio-tech firm. I hated it. I couldn’t take it. With no traffic, it took 20 minutes to get there. But for me, it took 90 minutes.
“I found a chiropractor school down here (Texas Chiropractic College, in Pasadena, Texas) and I got enrolled. I learned how to work with medical doctors and I started a practice in League City in 2002.”
Fulkman was a football coach soon after his collegiate playing days. He coached four years at Marietta (Ohio) College — two years as a receivers coach, two years as a tight ends coach and all four years helping with the special teams.
“I loved coaching,” Fulkman said. “I got to be around players and coaches.
“Do I miss it? Yes and no. I helped coach my sons youth league team for a couple years. It’s not the same as doing it professionally, though. But being a part of the sports medicine team, it’s kind of like I’m coaching. It’s good to be part of the team.”
Fulkman will be with the Texans for all preseason, regular season and any postseason games.
“I work in the sports medicine department at the stadium; I don’t have an office. I still have my clinic in League City,” Fulkman said.
