A pair of local golfers competed in the Tri-State PGA Junior Golf-Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour tournament Monday.
The event was held at Latrobe Country Club.
New Castle’s Matthew Morelli finished 14th in the boys 11-14 division. Morelli carded a 42-51—93. He was 11 shots off the pace.
Ellwood City’s Joey Hudson tied for 13th place in the boys 17-18 division. Hudson posted a 42-47—89. He finished 13 shots back.
