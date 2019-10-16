A pair of local golfers are moving on.
Neshannock’s Liam McGann and Shenango’s Tommy George qualified for the PIAA Class 2A Championships on Tuesday by firing strong 18-hole scores.
McGann posted a 76 and George turned in a 78 in the PIAA Western Region Final at Tom’s Run Golf Course in Blairsville. The cutoff score for golfers to advance was a 79.
The PIAA Class 2A Championships will be held at Heritage Hills in York on Monday and Tuesday.
