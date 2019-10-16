Phyllis Shawkey McCann, 92, of Silver Ridge Court, Hermitage, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Saint John XXIII Home, Hermitage. Phyllis was born in New Wilmington on March 27, 1927, to the late Ralph Amos and Ruth Doutt Shawkey. She graduated from Wilmington High School in 1945, and atte…