Three local baseball players excelled in a tournament.
Laurel High’s Robert Herr and Luke McCoy, along with Neshannock’s Sebastian Coiro competed on the Ohio Glaciers 17U/18U team in the Triple Crown Summer Nationals Baseball Tournament.
The tournament was held in Myrtle Beach, SC.
The Ohio Glaciers took second place in the tournament.
They opened the tournament with three straight wins, topping the New York Nightmare (New York City), Indiana Mustangs (Indiana) and Gambrillo Baseball (Maryland). The Ohio Glaciers dropped an 8-7 decision to the Long Island Strong (New York).
The Glaciers then defeated the New York Nightmare for a second time, 7-6, to advance to the championship game.
The Glaciers, though, dropped a decision to Eagles Baseball out of Boston, Massachusetts to finish in second place.
The Ohio Glaciers are coached by Rich Serignese and former Neshannock standout Richie Serignese.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.