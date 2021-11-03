Area athletes from Lawrence County schools competed in the district cross country championships with one goal in mind.
Qualifying for the PIAA Cross Cross Country Championship. The event will be held Saturday at Hershey’s Parkview Cross Country Course.
Lawrence County has a handful of students, representing the Class 1A and 2A divisions, making the trek to the state title meet.
Mohawk High’s girls team was able to capture second place in the WPIAL championship for the Class 1A race after scoring 101 points, qualifying them for the state meet. The team is comprised of Evelyn McClain, Natalie Lape, Lillian McClain, Aricka Young, Ellie Whippo, Katelyn Stivers and Sidney Andrews.
“The girls were devastated at the WPIAL Championships, last year when they ran they were new to things and they just went out and they ran,” Mohawk’s coach Dave Bredl said. “They knew what was in store and how big it was this year and it just played on them, too many nerves, too much stress.
“Right now I think they bounced back and seem to be in good spirits, the bad thing is we still have these nagging injuries we’ve had since the summer. About four of my girls have shin-splits or back troubles, but we’re going to put our best foot forward.”
The Warriors had one individual qualifier from Kaleb Lloyd, he was able to place 32nd at the championship and qualify with a time of 19:04.8.
“Kaleb’s worked very hard this year and this is his reward for his hard work and I commend him for all he’s put in,” Bredl said. “During that time he came down with COVID and was pretty sick and it’s even more impressive that he battled through that to get where he is today.”
Shenango was able to pick up three runners to race individually for their Class 1A division. The Lady Wildcats’ sole qualifier was Morgan Pisula who finished the WPIAL championship in 32nd place with a time of 23:16.3.
“Morgan, like I said, it’s been a goal of hers for quite some time,” Shenango’s coach Chris Thompson said. “She would’ve been one of the ones to qualify last year and this year she broke through...the determination she put forward, she was involved in a lot of things, and just focused on cross country.
“This was just a culmination in all that energy and training. She’s a great runner and done extremely well since junior high, we knew what she could do and now it’s just her believing in herself.”
Shenango’s boys team was able to gain two individual qualifiers, Thomas Presnar (15th, 18:34.3) and Connor Jeffcoat (28th, 18:57.0), and they will race at the PIAA meet.
“Tommy’s been a model of consistency, he’s a senior, he’s a three-time state qualifier, it would’ve been four if they didn’t cut down the numbers last year.” Thompson said.
“Connor joined us this season, the WPIAL was the sixth cross country race he’s ran, ever,” Thompson said. “For him to qualify was a testament to his raw athletic ability, he’s still learning what it is to be a cross country runner. Once he learns all the nuances and what it takes he’ll be a dangerous runner next year.”
Laurel and Neshannock were each able to send a sole qualifier to Hershey. The Lady Spartans had Alyssa Sherman place 11th in her Class 1A race with a time of 21:50.1 last Thursday.
“Right off the gate we both knew what we wanted, we wanted states for her, every workout she kept pushing harder and harder to fulfill her goal,” Laurel’s coach Matt Lawhead said. “Her workouts were not easy, she was nervous after seeing the hill we were going to run and I told her it’s going to be rough and it’s a hill that will make you stronger and it’ll be the hardest workout running wise, since that day she never looked back and she’s ready for Saturday and I couldn’t be any more proud of her.”
Brendan Burns looks to be the sole runner to represent the Lancers after running 18:36.0 to place 17th in the Class 1A WPIAL championship.
“Brendan is one of our freshman runners, he’s done extremely well this season, he was second at Tri-County and he medaled at several invitationals we were at including the PIAA Foundation Invitational,” Neshannock’s coach Lindsey Vatter said. “It’s held on the same course as the state meet.
“He’s just been a phenomenal runner all season, he takes care to, with all aspects of being an athlete he focuses on strength, nutrition, everything you could ask of an athlete, he’s that.”
Ellwood City picked up two qualifiers for their 1A boys team. Colten Crizer finished 30th with a time of 19:01.6 while Joel Brooks placed 36th in 19:12.2 in the WPIAL race, which will send them to Hershey.
New Castle was able to gain one qualifier after the Class 2A race last Thursday in the form of Lucas Bradley. Bradley finished 10th with a time of 17:56.6, clinching a trip to Hershey.
“Lucas is an outstanding runner, he’s had a pretty good season this year, he set himself apart and made himself stand out as one of the best runners in Lawrence County,” New Castle coach Jeff Shaftic said. “This will be Lucas’ first opportunity to run in the state meet, we’re excited to see what he can do and our goal is to strive to be in the top twenty-five for state.
“It’s a difficult task running in the double-A division there and it’s a testament to your ability to make it.”
Wilmington’s Emma Mason and Ava Shearer, both juniors, will head to Hershey after competing at the District 10, Class 1A championship meet last Saturday. Mason was able to finish first with a time of 20:18.4 while Shearer crossed the finish line taking fourth place in 20:34.1.
“I would love to see them both on the podium but we haven’t went into any single race trying to get a place, our philosophy when racing is to put our best effort forth, if we get on the podium, great, if not we know we’ve done our best,” Wilmington’s coach Bradi Rhoades said. “They certainly both have put themselves in medal contention with the efforts they’ve given.”
The PIAA Cross Country Championship will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and the 18 athletes from Lawrence County will vie for the state championship.
