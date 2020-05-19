File-This Dec. 22, 2012, file photo shows Pittsburgh Steelers chairman emeritus Dan Rooney attending the unveiling of a marker commemorating the 40th anniversary of the "Immaculate Reception" at the sight of the catch on the Northside of Pittsburgh. In 2003, the NFL had three minority head coaches: future Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, Herman Edwards and Marvin Lewis. In the 12 previous seasons, there had been six. Total. Considering that the majority of the players in the league 16 years ago were minorities, that imbalance was enormous. And disturbing. And, frankly, it was unfair. Paul Tagliabue, then the NFL commissioner, put together a committee that established the "Rooney Rule," which requires all teams with coaching and front office vacancies to interview minority candidates. The rule, long overdue, was named for Rooney, then president of the Pittsburgh Steelers and the overseer of that committee.