AP source: Browns hiring Vikings OC Stefanski as next coach

FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Minnesota Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins in Minneapolis. The Cleveland Browns are hiring Stefanski as their new coach, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press. Stefanski agreed to accept the position Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, a day after Minnesota was beaten by San Francisco in the NFC playoffs, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the decision.