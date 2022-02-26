Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball coach Steve Antuono has been benched.
A disruptive postgame celebration after the WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal round against the eighth-seeded Avonworth and first-seeded Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team led to a two-game suspension for Antuono.
The 66-55 Antelopes victory ended when an Avonworth player stole the ball and tried to perform a slam dunk at the buzzer, inciting the student section to rush the court causing some Ellwood City players to be caught in the crowd.
“They actually pinned some of our players in our crowd. I’m not saying anything bad happened, but our players were stuck in the part of the crowd,” Ellwood City athletic director Curt Agostinelli said. “Our coach was trying to defend our players and myself included to make sure our players were not in any harm's way. Nor were they, I guess, but when a mob of people storm a court it gets kind of hairy when you’re down there.”
Agostinelli tried to prevent the student section from storming the court prior to the ending of the game.
“They’re still kids. I did go to the Avonworth student section beforehand. I knew it was going to happen,” Agostinelli said. “You’re about to un-seed the number one and I just told them all, ‘Congratulations, you won, don’t rush the court.’ and some of them might’ve said something back vulgar to me. So, when that happened they basically ran through me. It is what it is, they’re kids. Kids will do crazy stuff and I know they were excited so nothing against their student section for that.
“I still have a hard time departmentalizing any suspension. He wasn’t doing anything wrong. He was upset and voiced his opinion to the referees. To sanction it now when the game is over — again as an AD or someone I don’t think it was the referees’ fault. Again, when you pin our kids over and our coach was not happy with that and neither was I.”
In the midst of the chaotic crowd, Agostinelli did not see Antuono interacting with the referees. He also commented that he was unaware of Antuono’s suspension until he received an email on Friday.
“I just think its an unfortunate situation,” Antuono said. “It was a great game and they beat us, they’re a very good team. I wasn’t upset with us losing, I was disappointed with the way the game ended. If I could take everything back I would. I was called and told I had a two-game suspension for going after the officials.”
In 2020, the PIAA “supplemental disqualification” rule was adopted. This allows an official to suspend a coach for two games instead of the general one-game suspension.
The guidelines for this disqualification rule state “ejection is confronting, contacting or addressing a coach, contestant or official using foul or vulgar language, ethnic or racially insensitive comments or physical contact.”
“It was a heat of the moment,” Anutono said. “There was no physical contact, it was a verbal confrontation.”
Although the suspension occurred after the game, officials are still able to issue the disqualification as per the PIAA guidelines: “this rule begins upon the official’s arrival at the contest site and ends when the official (or the last of the team of officials) leaves the contest site.”
Antuono now has to complete the NFHS Sportsmanship program online and provide certification of completion to the student’s principal and the principal will submit the certification to the PIAA District Sport Chairman in addition to the two-game suspension.
If Avonworth makes it to the the WPIAL Class 3A finals or if South Allegheny wins the championship, Ellwood City would be pulled in to the state playoffs. Antuono would be out two games in the playoffs if the Wolverines compete in two PIAA postseason contests.
If that doesn’t happen, the suspension will carry over into the next season.
“I’ll be running the practices and obviously my assistants will take over,” Antuono said. “They’ve been with me all year, some two years. They’ll work together. I would think Chris Weisz would take the calls and Rick Roth would assist.”
“We’ll deal with the sanctions but it was a good game and a great basketball game that Avonworth deserved to win,” Agostinelli said. “It was marred a little bit at the end by some craziness but thirty seconds of craziness should not oversee or overbear the basketball game that happened.”
