Steve Antuono was on target Thursday night for the Ellwood City Lincoln High boys basketball team.
Antuono recorded a game-high 31 points to pace the Wolverines to a 66-49 WPIAL nonsection road win over Aliquippa.
“Steve was very composed; he hit shots,” Ellwood City coach Steve Antuono said, who is Steve’s dad. “We want to find out our identity and find out who we are. We want to get back to playing basketball the way we play.”
The 31 points is a career high for Steve Antuono, who is a senior. He added three rebounds and three assists as well.
The Wolverines (5-2) led 15-13 after one quarter and 26-20 at the half. Ellwood City increased the buffer to 36-25 after three periods. The visitors put the game away with a 30-point outburst in the fourth quarter.
Ellwood City was 16 of 19 from the foul line for the game.
“Aliquippa was in a position where they had to foul,” Coach Antuono said. “We ran our stuff a little bit and we handled their pressure.
“We hit our foul shots. It’s just basketball. We made free throws.”
Joseph Roth recorded 14 points for the Wolverines and his brother Alexander Roth was next with 11 markers and 10 boards. Joseph Roth registered five rebounds and four assists.
Cardinal Mooney 36
Neshannock 34
The Lancers came up short in the championship game of the Salem (Ohio) Tournament.
Neshannock (5-1) had the ball with three seconds left inbounding under its own hoop. But the Lancers couldn’t get a shot off and the Cardinals survived.
“It was a very physical game, a very hard-fought game,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “I’m proud of our guys. They fought tooth and nail.”
The Lancers’ Mike Sopko was named the tournament’s MVP, while teammate Nate Rynd was an all-tournament selection.
Sopko paced Neshannock with 17 points.
Ashton O’Brian tossed in 12 tallies to lead Youngstown Cardinal Mooney.
