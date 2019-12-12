Lawrence County’s cross country Elite 8 winners have been announced.
The award was created by former Neshannock cross country coach Dave Antognoli along with former Neshannock assistant cross country coach, the late Tom Altman.
It honors both the memory of Altman and the achievements of Paul Sanders, Lawrence County’s first individual state cross country champion.
To earn this award, athletes must have one of the eight fastest times in the county in an average of four major invitationals and championship meets. Athletes are nominated by their coaches.
Their times in approved meets are averaged and compared, to arrive at a final list of the eight fastest boys and girls.
New Castle dominated the boys list, with the top four and five of the top eight. The Red Hurricane’s Anthony Litrenta is the top boy, while Wilmington’s Grace Mason finished the season as the leading girl.
The top boys are New Castle’s Anthony Litrenta, New Castle’s Zac Gibson, New Castle’s Jonah Miller, New Castle’s Ryan Hunyadi, Shenango’s Tommy Presnar, New Castle’s Gavyn Hansotte, Wilmington’s Dale Nestor and Shenango’s Christian Maxwell.
The top girls are Wilmington’s Grace Mason, Shenango’s Carmen Medvit, Shenango’s Emily Olcott, Wilmington’s Becka Book, Wilmington’s Emma Mason, New Castle’s Anna Blundo, Shenango’s Riley Bruce and Wilmington’s Elise Hilton.
