WEXFORD — It took one season in the WPIAL Class 6A for the New Castle High boys basketball team to secure a section championship, a No. 1 seed and now a punched ticket to the Class 6A championship.
The Red Hurricane defeated fourth-seeded Mount Lebanon, 58-42, in the Class 6A semifinals on Tuesday at North Allegheny High School.
“For 13 years we’ve had a good level of success. We’re proud of that, but make no mistake about it, it’s truly about the players,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “You can not be good at this game with bad basketball players. You just can’t. We’ve been fortunate to have good basketball players that give us an opportunity to have a chance to be a champion because without them it just can’t happen.”
New Castle (22-2) will face section rival and third-seeded Central Catholic (15-9) at the Petersen Events Center at 7 p.m. Saturday.
“We had two really good basketball games against them and we respect their program,” Blundo said of Central Catholic. “They got some big bodies. As big as you’re going to find around here in 6A. They’re really good and I think they’re playing their best basketball right now. It’ll be a great game. The two teams are going to compete really hard and we’ll see where it takes us. We’re excited for the opportunity and we’d love to close the deal.”
Mt. Lebanon (16-8) won the tipoff, but that quickly changed with New Castle’s Nick Wallace sinking the first basket with 6:49 left in the first quarter. Jonathan Anderson tied the game at seven from the free-throw line with 2:08 left in the first quarter.
“(Mount Lebanon) is so systematic in what they do and they’re really good at that,” Blundo said. “They have a great feel for what they’re doing offensively and you have to be really engaged or they’re going to make you pay. It was just really concerning going into the game because they’re unique in the way they play. It’s different from anyone we’ve played this year defensively and offensively.”
Anderson netted five of the seven points in the first quarter and had a total of 16 points in the game.
“Great point guards are gold,” Blundo said of Anderson. “I think, in high school basketball probably more than any other level of basketball, really good guards and a great point guard go a long way and we’re fortunate to have one.”
Passing for both teams seemed out of sorts in the first quarter.
“We turned them over maybe four times in the first quarter and really got nothing out of it,” Blundo said. “We made some mental mistakes, we had a lane violation, we ran down an over-and-back violation. It’s just some things that aren’t characteristic, but they’re kids. Overall, once we got out of that first quarter I thought it was pretty good basketball.”
The ‘Canes started to pull away with a lead in the second quarter thanks to back-to-back-to-back 3-pointers from Isaiah Boice and two more later on from Ralphie Blundo.
“We obviously shot it well in the second quarter and it created a little bit of space. It allowed us to space the floor against them,” Coach Blundo said. “I really thought we played really good basketball from that point forward. We weren’t perfect but I thought we were really solid from that point forward. I don’t think we were great in the first quarter, but I give credit to Mount Lebanon for that. They made it hard on us. I was proud of the way the guys played.”
Boice netted 16 points of his own for New Castle.
“We really focused on walking through plays, practice, no distractions at practice or anything like that and everyone come up on time and show up ready to go,” Boice said on preparing for Mount Lebanon. “We caught fire (in that second quarter). I hit three, Ralphie hit two and it just ramped us up and we kept going at them.”
A pass from Boice to Da’Jaun Young to sink a layup with 3 seconds left allowed New Castle to storm into the locker room at halftime with a 29-12 lead.
“Definitely,” Boice said on the assist pass creating momentum. “It was a big play. Definitely.”
Coach Blundo said talk at halftime was that, “Mount Lebanon’s not going away,” adding, “Those kid compete. They weren’t going anywhere and we knew that. They were going to compete the entire time and they did. Until the horn blew, every player they put on the floor competed. You couldn’t let up.”
New Castle did in fact not let up and as they continued to outshoot the Blue Devils in the third quarter, 13-8. With 2:54 left in the game, coach Blundo took Boice out for Nate McKnight and then at 1:44 he relieved the rest of his starters from the game.
