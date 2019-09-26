An unsung defensive front is powering Pitt Panthers

PITTSBURGH – The unsung heroes on football teams are typically the guys in the trenches. Offensive and defensive linemen rarely get the hype or attention that skill players do, but teams are usually not successful without good line play.
Such is the case with the 2019 Pitt defensive line.
The defensive line has played beyond anyone’s expectations, given the unit was down two starters before Week Two. Defensive end Rashad Weaver and tackle Keyshon Camp are both out for the season as they each sustained knee injuries requiring surgery in August.
Yet Pitt’s defense currently ranks No. 4 nationally in sacks, with 18 for the season. The only teams with more are Virginia, Florida, and Ohio State, all top 20 teams. Of those 18 sacks, 13 have come from the Panthers defensive line.
With the injuries to Weaver and Camp, the Panthers have just two upperclassmen up front – defensive end Patrick Jones II and tackle Amir Watts.
“We got pretty good depth,” Jones said this week. “Of course, losing both of them is a pretty huge loss but at the same time we got guys that gotta step up and that’s what I feel like we’re doing. We gotta continue to step up a little bit more.”
Losing Weaver could’ve spelled disaster for the Panthers. Sophomore Deslin Alexandre, who had never started a college game, was given the tall task of taking over for Weaver. In four games this season, Alexandre is second on the team in sacks with 3.5; for comparison’s sake, Weaver led the team with 6.5 sacks in 14 games last year.
“Des did a great job taking on that responsibility,” Jones said of Alexandre. “He surprises me every day. He gets better every day.
“Des is one of those guys that keeps climbing, and I respect him a lot for that.”
Alexandre said losing Weaver and Camp has inspired him to play his best.
“It put a chip on my shoulder. Those are my guys,” Alexandre said following Saturday’s upset over Central Florida. “We pride ourselves in playing together, playing for each other.
“When those guys go down, it’s almost like you got to do a little extra for them. I always tell myself, ‘do it for those who can’t’ when I’m getting ready to play.”
The only one with more sacks on Pitt’s defense than Alexandre is defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman. His 5.5 sacks currently rank fourth in the country. The sophomore won a starting job by impressing the coaching staff during training camp.
Twyman says the defensive line’s success has come by putting in the work.
“Just treating practice like the game. We try to prepare like it’s a game every day,” Twyman said. “Most of our D-linemen are the first people out to practice. We always work on stuff that we need to work on, as far as if it’s pass rush or run from the middle.
“We just always work.”
Signs of that work were evident as Pitt upset then-No. 15 Central Florida on Saturday. Coming into the game, the Knights averaged 5.9 yards per rush and quarterback Dillon Gabriel had been sacked just once. Pitt held the Knights to 2.5 yards per rush and sacked Gabriel six times, five coming from the defensive line. Alexandre and Jones each had 1.5 sacks, while Twyman and freshman defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado each added one. Freshman defensive end John Morgan also contributed two tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries against the Knights.
Twyman and Alexandre both had sacks on Central Florida’s final drive. The Knights had gotten the ball back with 56 seconds left and no timeouts remaining following Pitt’s trick play touchdown. The two sacks kept the clock running and helped Pitt put the game away.
“We just knew after our offense scored that we had to make a stop,” Alexandre said “It was special. For us to just go rush the ball, knowing we had to make a play, it was special.”
