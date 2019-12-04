Mark Jula has ended his storied coaching career, just days before the season is to start.
Jula retired as coach of the Ambridge High School boys basketball team last Friday.
Jula is a 1971 Ambridge graduate who played football, basketball and baseball in high school. He had coached his alma mater the past seven seasons.
“The passion and fire I’ve had all these years just wasn’t there anymore,” Jula told the Beaver County Times. “It’s like that old theory of (former Pittsburgh Steelers coach) Chuck Noll: ‘If you’re thinking about retiring you may as well do it.’ ”
The Ambridge school board is expected to act on Jula’s resignation at its meeting Wednesday.
Jula’s departure left Eric Astorini as Ambridge’s only full-time varsity assistant coach. A second assistant, Ryan Healy, resigned recently.
During Jula’s seven years, the Bridgers went 94-70 overall and 53-39 in section play with six playoffs appearances.
Prior to coming to Ambridge, Jula had coached 31 seasons at six different high schools in Pennsylvania. Among the schools where Jula had previously coached are four WPIAL programs — Moon, Butler, North Allegheny and Center. He waged some unforgettable battles against New Castle under then-coach John Sarandrea in the 1990s.
In Jula’s 38 seasons as coach, his teams compiled an overall record of 561-373. Jula led Butler to the WPIAL Class 4A title in 1991.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.