Wampum native Dick Allen will have a special day in Philadelphia next month.
Allen will have his No. 15 jersey retired by the Phillies organization on Sept. 3 in a ceremony at Citizens Bank Park. The game against the Washington Nationals starts at 4:05 p.m.
Allen batted .292 with 351 home runs and 1,119 RBIs during a 15-year Major League career. He debuted on Sept. 3, 1963, for the Philadelphia Phillies. His final big-league appearance came June 19, 1977, for the Oakland Athletics.
Allen played for Philadelphia, St. Louis, Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago White Sox, Philadelphia for a second stint and finally with Oakland. He was a seven-time all-star and won the American League MVP award in 1972.
Allen’s final season was limited to just 54 games. He belted five home runs and drove in 31 runs. Allen compiled a .240 batting average that season.
Allen played in both games of a doubleheader on his final day in the big leagues against the Chicago White Sox. In addition, Allen captured the National League Rookie of the Year award in 1974, while leading the American League in home runs twice (1972 and 1974). He led the American League in RBIs in 1972.
From 1964 to 1974, Allen posted a 58.3 WAR (wins above replacement), according to Baseball Reference. That total tied Willie Mays for sixth place among position players in that 11-year stretch, behind such standouts as Hank Aaron (68.8), Carl Yastrzemski (68.1), Roberto Clemente (64.7), Ron Santo (60.1) and Brooks Robinson (59.3).
Pete Rose (58.0), Frank Robinson (55.4) and Joe Morgan (54.0) comprised the top 10.
Allen has been honored on the Philadelphia Phillies Wall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame has eluded Allen. He dropped off the ballot in 1983, and he fell one vote short of induction in 2014, when the Golden Era Committee met.
The Phillies previously had an unofficial policy that they only retired numbers of players in the Hall of Fame.
