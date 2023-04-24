Several Lawrence County athletes announced to the 2022-23 girls basketball All-State teams on Monday and one Lawrence County coach received Coach of The Year honors.
Union High’s Kelly Cleaver was named First Team All-State in Class 1A while her teammate Kylie Fruehstorfer was named Second Team All-State in the same classification. Union coach Rob Nogay was named Coach of the Year in 1A.
“It’s definitely a great feeling,” Nogay said of being named coach of the year. “Most of the credit goes to the girls. They worked all year long in the practices and the games. I’ll accept that award along with them because they had a lot to do with it.”
Nogay was crucial in leading the Lady Scots to the program’s first ever WPIAL and PIAA championship wins.
Nogay commented that this season’s journey, “Definitely meant a lot,” adding, “It’s a very special season. When I got the job, these seniors were freshman and we went on the journey together and battled. To be able to go on a run like we did this year with a rough start to the season, we knew or had an idea that we were going to play somer really tough competition and that was going to make us better for the playoff run.
“When we were 6-6 we still believed we could be a really good basketball team because of the competition we played. What an unbelievable feeling. I couldn’t be prouder of our girls and our team. They worked for four years to their senior year all the way up to Hershey and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Cleaver, a junior, joined Union after transferring from Shenango in her sophomore year. She posted a total of 443 points this season alone and averaged 15.2 points a game.
“She was a great player last year, but she got even better this year because she became a more complete player. The WPIAL (championship) game I had her bring the ball up because I thought that was going to pose a good challenge for Aquinas (Academy) and it did,” Nogay said of Cleaver. “People say, ‘She’s six foot, she’s a post player,’ but she so much more than a post player. She crashes the glass and finishes down low but there’s so many more aspects to her game. It’s shown the whole year. She could play the 1 for us and play down low in the 5 for us. In any role I asked her to partake in, she did it without saying a word and did it very well.”
Fruehstorfer, a sophomore, was thrown into the starting lineup early in the season due to Elise Booker, a senior, suffering a season ending injury in a scrimmage game.
“Kylie, from the beginning there, was thrown in a little bit early. It’s not that Kylie wasn’t going to play a big role for us — she was going to do that,” Nogay said. “Kylie just grew game by game and became more and more confident as the year went on. She did an unbelievable job handling teams pressure for us and generating defensive pressure on our end. Her growth is unbelievable from the first game to the state championship game.”
Fruehstorfer recorded 380 points for the Lady Scots and averaged 13.1 points per game. The sophomore shined as a sharpshooter Union with a total of 54 3-pointers made in the season.
In Class 3A, Neshannock’s Mairan Haggerty was named First Team All-State while Wilmington’s Lia Krarup received Third Team All-State honors.
This marks Haggerty’s third season that she has received First Team All-State honors. The first two came in Class 2A before Neshannock was bumped up to 3A before the start of the 2022-23 season.
"It's obviously a huge accomplishment for her. I've not had a player make First Team for three years in a row," Neshannock coach Luann Grybowski said. "She made it in 2A and now she made it in 3A. Most times those awards are given when they look at players whose teams made it to the WPIAL or state championship and we didn't do either of that this year. We lost in the semis in the WPIAL and we tied for the section. We didn't have an exceptional year. For her to achieve that in spite of us not winning says a lot for the year she had."
The senior broke 1,000 career points this year and ended her career with a total of 1,587 points. Haggerty averaged 22.6 points a game for the Lady Lancers.
"There were games where she didn't get her average of 22 points per game. From christmas on, I think Mairan played about as good she could play for us," Grybowski said. "She handled the ball in the press, helped break the press, hit the floor, attack the rim, defended, blocked shots. I couldn't ask her to do more than what she did in the second half of the year for us. When you measure her up against the kids that made it she definitely belongs in that First Team All-State.
"I don't know if there was any other kid that made it in two different classifications. I know there hasn't been any for Lawrence County. As far as the WPIAL goes, I think she may be one of the very few that made that distinction in two different classifications."
Haggerty recorded a career-high 40 points in a single game in the first round of the PIAA 3A playoffs against Charleroi.
Krarup, a sophomore, took a leadership role for the Lady Greyhounds and her improvement from her freshman year to this year has shown. Krarup netted a total of 527 points this season and helped lead her team to the District 10 championship and PIAA playoffs.
“I think one of the biggest improvements I saw from Lia this past year was just her leadership qualities,” Wilmington coach Mike Jeckavitch said. “She was named a team captain this year so she took it a lot on herself to lead the team not just vocally but statistically as well. She improved in every facet of the game from her ball handling, passing and scoring abilities as well...She took a team that was extremely young and inexperienced to the Region 10 playoffs, the District 10 championship and the state playoffs.”
The sophomore is currently poised to break 1,000 career points next season. Krarup currently has 872 career points after the 2022-23 season.
“She’s checking off boxes that other girls at Wilmington only dreamed about,” Jeckavitch said. “She’s closing in at 1,000 points already as a sophomore which speaks volumes as to how much work she’s put in in the offseason.”
