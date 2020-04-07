Wilmington High girls basketball standout Nadia Huebner gave fits to opposing coaches.
“She was a great player and it was a joy to coach her,” said Jay Sabik, who served as the Lady Greyhounds’ interim coach for most of the season. “Anybody that would watch her play knows she was someone you have to plan for.
“You can’t let her get loose. She could put 20 points up and she did a couple of times. She was someone you had to make a game plan for.”
Huebner, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, was named to the District 10, Region 4-2A first-team squad. She scored 221 points and averaged over 10 points a game, while burying 35 3-pointers.
Wilmington finished 0-10 in region play and 4-18 overall. Sabik coached the team’s last 16 games after previous coach Rick Holzworth and the district parted ways six games into the season.
“She can shoot the lights out,” Sabik said of Huebner. “When she was on, and she had a lot of games when she was on, she was one of the most confident shooters I’ve seen in a long time.
“I told her to keep shooting. When she was on, it was like a light switch, she was on.”
But Huebner wasn’t a one-dimensional player.
“She was probably one of the smartest defensive players I’ve seen,” Sabik said. “She knew ahead of time what was going to happen. She was so smart.”
Huebner missed playing time according to Sabik with a high ankle sprain. Sabik was unsure if Huebner was going to play basketball at the collegiate level.
“You couldn’t hold her out of anything,” Sabik said. “She wanted to play. She was only going to miss a game if the trainer said she couldn’t play.”
FIRST TEAM: Jaysina Sellers (Sharon), Claire Staunch (Sharpsville), Nadia Huebner (Wilmington), Halle Murcko (Reynolds), Austa Reed (Lakeview).
SECOND TEAM: Reese Gadsby (Lakeview), Alli Davis (Sharpsville), Josie Lewis (Greenville), Amy Batt (Greenville), Skylar Swartz (Greenville), Carlin Ligo (Lakeview).
REGION CHAMPION: Greenville
REGION CO-PLAYERS OF THE YEAR: Austa Reed (Lakeview) and Halle Murcko (Reynolds)
