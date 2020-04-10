The Lincoln Park High boys basketball team dominated play in WPIAL Section 1-3A action.
The Leopards won the league crown with a 12-0 mark, while posting a 23-5 overall record. Lincoln Park’s Isaiah Smith, Andre Wilder and Tanner Mathos received first-team status on the all-section team as well.
The Leopards lost in the WPIAL championship game to North Catholic. They are still alive in the PIAA playoffs and would play Beaver Falls in the quarterfinals if the season is resumed.
Zuriah Fisher (Aliquippa) and Michael Conley (Beaver Falls) also received first-team status on the squad.
Neshannock finished fourth in the section with a 7-5 mark and 16-9 overall. The Lancers were ousted in the district playoffs by Lincoln Park and by Brookville in the state playoffs.
Ellwood City Lincoln finished fifth in the section at 5-7 and 10-12 overall. The Wolverines missed the playoffs.
FIRST TEAM: Zuriah Fisher, Aliquippa; Isaiah Smith, Lincoln Park; Andre Wilder, Lincoln Park; Michael Conley, Beaver Falls; Tanner Mathos, Lincoln Park.
