Farrell High boys basketball standout Eric Hopson delivered on the hardwood.
Hopson was named District 10, Region 2-2A Player of the Year in leading the Steelers to the region championship. Farrell finished league play at 12-0 and owns an 18-8 mark.
The Steelers are alive in the PIAA quarterfinals and would play Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (26-1) if the playoffs resume.
Brett Beith (Lakeview), Ben King (Farrell), Gabe Francic (Rocky Grove) and Cole Thiec (Lakeview) also earned first-team all-region status.
Wilmington finished 10-14 overall, placing fourth in region action at 6-6. Caelan Bender and Shane Cox were named to the second team for the Greyhounds.
FIRST TEAM: Brett Beith (Lakeview), Ben King (Farrell), Gabe Francic (Rocky Grove), Eric Hopson (Farrell), Cole Thiec (Lakeview).
SECOND TEAM: Caelan Bender (Wilmington), Jake Moser (Reynolds), Gabe Mild (West Middlesex), Eli Dickson (Rocky Grove), Shane Cox (Wilmington).
REGION CHAMPION: Farrell.
REGION PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Eric Hopson (Farrell)
