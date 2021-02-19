Thursday was the deadline for WPIAL teams to declare if they were opting out of the upcoming basketball playoffs, which is an open-tournament format this season.
All seven schools representing Lawrence County that competes in the WPIAL — Ellwood City Lincoln, Laurel, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Castle, Shenango and Union — will send both their boys and girls basketball teams into the playoffs.
A total of 22 teams from around the WPIAL elected not to participate.
Wilmington, which participates in District 10, will not advance to the postseason.
The WPIAL basketball brackets will be released at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The playoffs will begin with opening-round matchups set for Feb. 27 and March 1. The championship games are slated for March 12, March 13 and March 15 at sites to be determined.
