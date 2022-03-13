The Neshannock High boys basketball season came to an end Saturday.
The Lancers suffered a 53-45 loss to Aliquippa at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House in the PIAA Class 3A second round. Aliquippa also knocked the Lancers out of the WPIAL quarterfinals last month.
“This was definitely a slugfest back and forth,” Neshannock coach John Corey said. “I don’t think either team really pulled away even when we started fouling down the stretch. I think they may have been up two or three points when we were forced to foul. To their credit they made some free throws down the stretch.”
The fourth quarter turned into a free-throw contest for the two teams after the game was briefly tied at 41.
“That’s what we planned for,” Aliquippa coach Nick Lackovich said. “We like to get them into the deep water and then it gets to be nothing but layups and free throws. On the flip side of that you got to make the free throws and we did. We just really stress that everything’s okay, don’t get too high or get too low; everything is okay. Just do what our coaching is asking you to do and it will all work itself out and today worked out perfectly.”
Neshannock made five out of 10 baskets from the charity stripe while Aliquippa netted 14 of 21 to pull away with the win.
“They made their free throws down the stretch when they needed to and they built up that seven- or eight-point lead,” Corey said. “Up until that point when we started committing those fouls to stop the clock. I thought it was a back-and-forth battle between two teams playing extremely hard.
“I’m proud of my guys. They battled. We had nine guys step on the floor tonight; I think every single one of them did just that. They battled, they played hard, they played physical. At times we needed the ball to fall a little bit more. I think we were 4 and 15 behind the arc. We shot a heck a lot of free throws and we ended up going 19-30. I’m proud of our effort defensively but offensively it just needed a couple more shots ,whether they be free throws or jumpers, to fall.”
Donovan Walker tallied 21 to lead Aliquippa, which plays Avonworth — a winner over Ellwood City — in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Cam’Ron Owens struck first in the first 25 seconds for Neshannock. A back-and-forth battle in the first quarter saw Aliquippa’s Brandon Banks tie the game at 11 before Jack Glies netted a 3-pointer to take the lead for the Lancers.
“I’m sure we had the same game plan that 25 other teams this year had,” Lackovich said. “Twenty-four (Mike Sopko), you have to contain him. He’s a great player and what we didn’t count on was No. 5, (Jack) Glies, having the game that he had. We didn’t count on him contributing that many points. Everything kind of goes through 24 and you have to control that.”
Sopko paced Neshannock (19-6) with 17 points while Jack Glies had 11 of his own.
Neshannock kept a narrow 24-23 lead going into halftime. Aliquippa (19-8) reversed roles with Neshannock in the third quarter to take its own one-point lead of 35-34.
The Lancers roster will lose six seniors. Owens, Sopko, Kurt Sommerfeld, Sebastian Coiro, Jay Corey and Paul Litrenta played their last game on the basketball court for Neshannock.
“I just had an opportunity to share with them my thoughts,” Corey said. “It’s a terrific group of seniors that we’ve had. After last season and having a great year last season, for these guys to step in and really make the Neshannock basketball program proud. This being their senior season, it’s been a tremendous ride. They’re all good people. They’re all guys that you tell them you love them; you tell them you’ll always be there for them and I can’t thank them enough for their efforts this season and really throughout. They started playing together in third grade and definitely a group that we’ll miss.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.